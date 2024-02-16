Clip Catches Moment Cops Rush Travis Kelce Away From Parade Shooting

New footage from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade has provided insight into the chaos that erupted Wednesday, with a clip obtained by Page Six showing the team’s star tight end Travis Kelce being escorted into an unmarked police car to evacuate the area. The short video also captures Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, just outside the vehicle. They both escaped the shooting without injury, as did the rest of the Chiefs’ players and staff, but a beloved local DJ was killed by the gunfire and two dozen other fans were injured. Kelce appeared tipsy at the parade, like most of his teammates, and gave a speech to the nearly 1 million fans who turned up for it. He issued a statement after the shooting, saying, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.” His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the slain DJ, on Thursday night.