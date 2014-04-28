CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    some space, please

    Clippers Coach Ignores Sterling's Call

    © USA Today Sports / Reuters

    Someone's getting frozen out. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says he declined a call from team owner Donald Sterling after his racist remarks were leaked on Saturday. "I'd just like to reiterate how disappointed I am...in the comments attributed to our owner, and I can't tell you how upset I am, our players are," he told reporters. Rivers also expressed hope that the team's fans would continue to support them in upcoming games. "The more we win, the more this [conversation about racism] stays alive," he said.

    Read it at USA Today