Clippers Coach Ignores Sterling's Call

Someone's getting frozen out. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says he declined a call from team owner Donald Sterling after his racist remarks were leaked on Saturday. "I'd just like to reiterate how disappointed I am...in the comments attributed to our owner, and I can't tell you how upset I am, our players are," he told reporters. Rivers also expressed hope that the team's fans would continue to support them in upcoming games. "The more we win, the more this [conversation about racism] stays alive," he said.