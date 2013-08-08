Clooney, Murray, and Damon Star in New ‘Monuments Men’ Trailer

“If you destroy an entire generation of people’s culture, it’s as if they never existed. That’s what Hitler wants, and it’s the one thing we can’t allow,” says George Clooney's character in the new trailer for the upcoming historical drama The Monuments Men.

Based on a nonfiction book by Robert M. Edsel, the film portrays an Allied group that must prevent important cultural and artistic works from being destroyed by Hitler during World War II. In addition to directing and co-writing the screenplay, Clooney plays the lead role and is joined by Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, John Goodman, Jean Dujardin, Hugh Bonneville, and Bob Balaban.

When discussing the film, lone female cast member Blanchett said, “It's an extraordinary story ... And talk about absurd. I mean you've got Bill Murray and Matt Damon and George all trying to locate the art, so it doesn't always go to plan."

The Monuments Men opens in the theaters December 18.