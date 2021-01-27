Cloris Leachman, Famous for Her Role on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ Dies at 94
‘THE BEST LIFE’
Cloris Leachman, the actress most famous for playing Mary Richard’s quirky landlady Phyllis Lindstrom in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California, TMZ reports. “She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone,” Leachman’s son told the outlet, adding that, “she left everyone with a lot of love.”
Leachman had 22 Emmy nominations in total—more than any other actress in history—and tied with actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most Emmy wins. Leachman won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her memorable role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and went on to star in a spin-off. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Last Picture Show,” and was also well-known for her performance in “Young Frankenstein.” Leachman was 94 years old.