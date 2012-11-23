Clown Dies at Macy’s Parade

CHEAT SHEET
A clown collapsed in front of spectators at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday. The 67-year-old man went into cardiac arrest while making balloon animals at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 39th Street. A Macy’s spokesman said the store was “saddened to report” that a parade marcher had had a medical emergency, but he did not say if the man was a Macy’s employee. A civilian NYPD worker also was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack on the parade route.