Clown Kills Mexican Cartel Leader

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Assassins don't get much more creative than this. On Friday, the former leader of Mexico's brutal Tijuana Cartel was shot by two gunman, one apparently donning a clown costume, at a family party in Baja California. Francisco Rafael Arellano Felix had relinquished control over the cartel in 1993, but it was passed through the family and is curerntly under the leadership of his nephew, known as "The Engineer." The attack occured at a "party venue" hotel in Cabo San Lucas, and authorities have yet to make an arrest.