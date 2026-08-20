CNN Airs Claim That Trump Is Physically Incapable of Having an Affair

A CNN pundit fired a brutal shot at Donald Trump’s virility in a discussion about the president’s relationship with a young blonde aide.

MAGA has been in meltdown mode after a Democratic rising star mocked Trump, 80, and 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp at an election rally.

But former Democratic congressman-turned-pundit Max Rose said he was sure the president wasn’t having an affair—although not for the right reasons.

Harp is rarely apart from Trump, accompanying him not just at Oval Office meetings but on weekend golf trips too. Nicknamed the “human printer,” she prints out news stories and messages for the president, acting as his effective gatekeeper.

At a rally in Atlanta last weekend, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff accused Trump of neglecting his duties as president, and triggered MAGA outrage by invoking the relationship. “He golfs and trades stocks,” he said. “He wants to build a ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

Harp accompanies Trump on his golfing weekends away. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Rose was part of a panel discussing the controversy on CNN’s OutFront on Wednesday when he was asked by host Erin Burnett whether the Georgia senator may “catapult Jon Ossoff to being something that people didn’t really expect of him?”

“Sure, absolutely. I mean, I think that the only thing any other Democrat should say is that Ossoff is wrong for physical reasons,” Rose said.

“Donald Trump probably couldn’t have an affair with anyone right now. That’s the line that these things should be going in. For so long, we have faced this Republican Party, which not only flaunts any rule, right, but does so almost with pride, right, and says the American people just don’t care.

“What people are looking at the Democrats to do now is to show that they have the guts to not leave any tool on the table in terms of their effort to beat this. That’s not a bad thing.”

The president has exhibited numerous signs of ill health, including bruising on his hands, a rash on his neck, swollen cankles, a wobbly walk, and a tendency to fall asleep in public.

Trump’s alleged closeness to Harp, known as his human printer, comes against the backdrop of an AWOL first lady, Melania Trump. The 56-year-old hasn’t been seen since she appeared at her husband’s side for the World Cup Final in July.

Harp speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2020. Handout/Photo Courtesy of the Committee

Harp earns $150,000 as special assistant and executive assistant to the president, but her closeness to Trump is understood to have ruffled feathers among her colleagues.

In their book Regime Change, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan said Trump appreciated Harp’s loyalty, telling aides, “Everyone else will go off and make money, she’ll never leave.”

Speaking to Burnett on CNN, Haberman said Harp also has the “specific purpose” of being a gatekeeper to the president, adding, “She is with him so much of the day during those meetings, and she is talking to him throughout the evening about social media posts.”

Wiles was left baffled by Harp, according to two authors. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“She is not beloved by a lot of her colleagues,” she said, adding, “There has been a lot of controversy around Harp’s role for a while, and what it ends up being reduced to in the descriptions of some people is essentially a food fight.”

Ossoff’s comments about Harp clearly rattled the White House, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung saying, “Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics.”