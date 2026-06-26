Trump’s Blonde Aide, 34, Accused of ‘Very Unhealthy’ Bond With President, 80

White House aide Natalie Harp’s obsession with Donald Trump has become so severe that her own brother has spoken out.

Preston Harp, 38, the estranged brother of Trump’s favorite personal assistant, blasted the 80-year-old president and his too-close-for-comfort bond with Preston’s 34-year-old sister.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Preston called Trump a “national embarrassment” and said his sister’s relationship with him is “very unhealthy.”

“She’s just like his fan club,” Preston said.

Donald Trump invited Natalie Harp to speak on stage during a Faith & Freedom Coalition event in 2019. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Harp has been a constant in Trump’s orbit since she joined his team in 2022 without an official role.

A former host at the right-wing news network OAN, Harp first came into contact with Trump when she thanked him for signing the Right to Try Act in 2019, which she said allowed her to receive experimental treatment for her bone cancer. The Washington Post has cast doubt on this claim.

Harp has since risen through the ranks to become Trump’s favorite personal assistant, her devotion to the president becoming so intense that it caused concern within the Secret Service.

She has earned the nickname “human printer” because she constantly follows Trump around with a portable printer, supplying paper copies of emails, news articles, and other documents for him to read rather than having the 80-year-old president look at them on a screen.

Natalie Harp gleefully supported and encouraged Donald Trump’s tacky gold-plated Oval Office makeover, according to a new book. Evan Vucci/Reuters

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp would leave gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before joining the White House staff. One reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me.”

The string of love letters freaked out future White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who asked herself, “Where am I?” according to Haberman and Swan.

Preston said he was also shocked to learn his sister was working for Trump and only discovered it after a friend showed him a Daily Mail article from March 2023 about Trump’s “glamorous new assistant.”

The “human printer” was part of Trump’s entourage of supporters during his criminal trial for falsifying business records. Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

“And I had no idea,” Preston told the outlet. “And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance. I don’t understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump.”

Preston, who lives in Nicaragua and is described by the Mail as a “long-haired hippie,” said he and his sister are complete opposites. Growing up, Natalie was closer to their “extremely conservative” and “deeply religious” mother, while Preston shared a stronger bond with their father, who died by suicide in July 2020.

The siblings have not spoken since falling out over their father’s death. Preston claimed his mother and sister wanted to say Robert Harp had died in his sleep.

“It’s hard to believe that’s my sister and my mom,” Preston told the Mail. “I can’t connect with that vibe, so I’m just going to let it be.”

Natalie Harp is never too far away from the president.

Concerns about Harp’s obsession with Trump were also detailed in Michael Wolff’s book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, about the Republicans’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Wolff revealed that Harp’s “fixation” on Trump was an open secret and described fawning letters she wrote to him around 2023, including one in which she said she was “unworthy” of his support.

The “aggressiveness” of Harp’s attention also reportedly raised concerns within the Secret Service, which considered her a “potential danger” to the future president, according to All or Nothing.

Early in his second term, Trump told his team that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids,” according to Regime Change.

“All of you will go off and make money,” Trump told other staffers. “She’ll never leave me.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.