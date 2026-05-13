Young Woman Fueling Trump’s Wild Midnight Sprees Is Exposed

Members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle are secretly fed up with the aide who is enabling his unhinged late-night Truth Social rampages.

Most nights, the president fires off dozens of posts attacking his political enemies, amplifying conspiracy theories, spreading AI-slop videos and images, and boosting offensive content from obscure MAGA accounts on X and his own Truth Social platform.

But despite the odd hours, Trump isn’t doing it all alone, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump shared and then deleted a Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus, following a bipartisan backlash. Donald Trump/Truth Social

His executive assistant Natalie Harp is the driving force behind some of his most incendiary content, including a racist video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, and an AI-generated image of Trump as Jesus Christ, both of which Trump later took down.

Harp, who is in her mid-30s, brings the president stacks of printed-out drafts of social media posts—many of them recycling content from other accounts—for Trump to approve, sources told the Journal.

Natalie Harp brings President Trump stacks of printed-out Truth Social drafts. Curtis Means/via REUTERS

She then logs onto the president’s account and posts batches of Trump-approved messages. The president also posts some messages himself, and at a minimum he personally approves everything that goes on his account, according to the Journal.

The process has frustrated some White House officials because Harp doesn’t share her proposed posts with the chief of staff’s office, communications aides, or national-security officials, sources told the Journal.

President Trump also faced widespread criticism for sharing a disgusting image of the Obamas superimposed onto apes. Truth Social

Instead, she says she works for Trump and only listens to him.

In a statement to the Journal, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “We don’t discuss internal deliberations of how the process works, but no other social-media tool has been more effective than Truth.”

The platform allows Trump to “offer” his unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context,” he added.

The Daily Beast has also reached out for comment.

An analysis by the Journal found that Trump has posted a staggering 8,800 times since returning to office.

The 79-year-old president, who has a habit of falling asleep during official White House events, has also gone on Truth Social blitzes involving at least a dozen posts shared between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. EST a total of 44 times since last January.

Earlier this month, the Daily Beast found that given the president’s volume of Truth Social posts published between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., there were only five days in April when Trump could have gotten a full night’s sleep.