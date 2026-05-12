Manic Trump, 79, Unravels in Late-Night Posting Barrage

Donald Trump got the bile flowing before bedtime with a late-night posting binge from the White House.

Starting at 10.14 p.m. on Monday and finishing at 11.28 p.m., the 79-year-old president posted no fewer than 54 times. Almost none of the posts included his own commentary; instead, many were videos, with commentary provided by his supporters.

The vast majority of posts focused on Trump’s enemies in the Democratic Party: former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. He also went after the former FBI Director James Comey and Jack Smith, the special counsel who led criminal probes against him before the 2024 election.

Many of the posts repeated MAGA’s favorite conspiracy theories about Russiagate and the 2020 “stolen” election.

“The 2020 Election was Stolen,” read a tweet from former Trump adviser General Mike Flynn that the president reposted. “We had a fake president for 4 years. Our country has yet to recover.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

In another post, he shared a message from one of his supporters calling for Hillary Clinton to be sent to Haiti.

The brunt of his ire was reserved for Obama, however, whom he succeeded as president in 2017. During his posting spree, Trump reposted messages from his supporters accusing his predecessor of sedition, orchestrating the “Russia Hoax” in order to steal the 2016 election—which in one video Trump reposted was referred to as a coup—wiretapping Trump Tower, and being part of a deep state cabal running things behind the scenes during the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Two of Trump’s more incendiary reposts featured a video in which conservative lawyer Mike Davis described Obama as “the most demonic force in American politics in decades” and a call from notorious MAGA troll Catturd for Obama, “the traitor,” to be arrested.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The commander-in-chief briefly deviated from his overtly political posts to share several videos and commentary from users on X: one of a man knocking over a server’s tray as he entered a restaurant, another of a woman accusing her of canceling a customer’s DoorDash order so she could keep the food, and another allegedly taken inside a Wawa featuring multiple people shoplifting.

“This is why the convenience store chain ‘Wawa’ is closing stores one after another,” read the X post shared by Trump.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump only added his own comments in two posts: one, where he assured a supporter who called for the DOJ to arrest Clinton and Obama that, “They are working hard!” and a second, a lengthy rant posted at 1 a.m. prompted by the New York Times’ coverage of his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

The Times reported on Monday that despite the president’s claims that his renovation of the pool, which primarily involves painting it ‘American Flag Blue,’ would only cost $1.8 million, federal records show that it will actually cost $13.1 million.

“The Failing New York Times, which is one of the worst newspapers anywhere in the World, and is losing subscribers on an hourly basis, is now at it again,” the insomniac president began, before launching into a 400-word diatribe in which he complained about previous failed attempts to renovate the reflecting pool by his Democratic predecessors.

Truth Social

Referring to Obama and Biden, Trump wrote, “They squandered at least 55 Million Dollars haplessly trying, with no chance of success, to get the Reflecting Pool to work. Instead, they made it worse, keeping it closed for years, and ending up with a leaking, smelling, ode to both of their failed Administrations.”

“It was an embarrassment to Washington, D.C., and to our Country, itself,” he added, before singing his own praises for finally managing to renovate the pool.

“This is not just a paint job, like lowlife ‘reporter,’ David Fahrenthold, of the NYT so inaccurately and maliciously stated, it is a deeply complicated work of smart and beautiful construction,” Trump argued. “ It won’t leak, it will shine, and be the pride of Washington D.C. for decades to come.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The frequency of the president’s late-night posting sprees has increased significantly during his second term. An analysis of his Truth Social posts by the Daily Beast found that there were only five nights in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.

“I mean, the diagram that we have of this, this information about him sleeping is really alarming,” the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles said on The Daily Beast Podcast, adding that the president appears to be “sleep disordered.”

“Eighty percent of nights when he could be sleeping, he’s posting,” the Daily Beast’s Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty noted.

“He himself has said that he thrives on very little sleep,” Dougherty said, adding, “We all know if you don’t get enough sleep, that’s bad, and usually people catch up at the weekends.”

The president does not appear to do that.