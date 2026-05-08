Manic Trump, 79, Launches Bizarre Early Morning Posting Blitz

Donald Trump went on an early morning Truth Social posting blitz, desperately defending his Iran war while also hyping up his bizarre birthday plans.

The 79-year-old president woke up early Friday to repost a series of graphs and deranged AI-generated images.

One image shared by Trump compared the length of his deeply unpopular “excursion” into Iran to other lengthy conflicts fought by the U.S.—including Afghanistan, Vietnam, and World War II—to try to suggest the current Middle East war that has dragged on for two months is not as bad.

Trump also shared a mock-up image of a U.S. battleship blasting an Iranian fighter jet with the nonsensical caption “Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!”

The president has a bit of posting AI slop on social media. Truth Social/Donald Trump