Manic Trump, 79, Fires Off Utterly Unhinged Attack in 7AM Rage Post

Donald Trump has posted a deranged AI-generated image attacking some of his biggest Democratic foes.

In an early-morning Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president shared a mock-up image of Joe Biden asleep in the Oval Office, with a manic-looking Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama surrounding him as an official document is signed on the former president’s behalf.

For good measure, the unhinged mocked-up image also shows Biden’s son, Hunter, appearing to snort cocaine off the Resolute desk.

“A highly accurate depiction of the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration. Tremendous damage done but, WE’RE BACK!!!” Trump wrote in the 7 a.m. post.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump, who has a habit of sharing ridiculous AI-slop, covered numerous past grievances in his latest deranged post.

The 79-year-old has frequently suggested that his 82-year-old predecessor was in such cognitive decline that Biden’s aides signed off on executive actions on his behalf using an autopen—a mechanical device that replicates a person’s signature.

Trump pushed the unsubstantiated claim that Biden didn’t personally sign off on the sweeping pardons he issued just before leaving office in January 2025, including one for his son.

Hunter Biden has long been the target of attacks from MAGA due to his business dealings and history of drug addiction.

Trump even suggested that a bag of cocaine found in a vestibule of the White House in July 2023 belonged to Hunter, despite no Biden family members being present at the White House that day.

The deranged AI-generated image also showed a bucket full of melted ice cream next to “Sleepy Joe” Biden, an apparent reference to the former president’s love of the dairy product.

The irony of Trump, who frequently nods off in public and at White House events, trying to attack Biden for sleeping in the Oval Office appears to be lost on the 79-year-old president.

Donald Trump is still attacking Joe Biden even after the former president has largely retired from public life amid his cancer diagnosis. MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump quickly moved on and posted an image on Truth Social showing the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average just minutes later.

Trump has previously caused outrage with AI-generated images of himself dressed as the pope, depicting himself as Jesus Christ, as well as a bizarre image of him and several Cabinet officials topless and lounging in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.