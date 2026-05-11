Doctors Sound Alarm Over Trump’s Rapid Mental Decline

A group of medical experts has sounded the alarm over what they’ve described as President Donald Trump’s deteriorating health and warned he needs to be removed from being so close to the nuclear trigger.

The three dozen medical professionals have different backgrounds and political leanings, including neurologists, psychiatrists, and other physicians with extensive experience diagnosing cognitive disorders and evaluating patients.

While they have not specifically examined the 79-year-old president face-to-face, they’ve been closely following his statements and behaviors over the past year and have warned he’s “mentally unfit” and must be removed from office “with the greatest urgency” amid the escalating tension around the world.

They warned that the U.S. has more than 5,000 nuclear warheads at the ready to launch on Trump’s order, and no one now has the authority to stop him.

36 medical experts sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's cognitive decline in a statement that was submitted into the congressional record. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The group of 36 in total questioned whether Trump’s top officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, would be willing to remove the nuclear codes from Trump’s control and called on the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

“It is our professional opinion that the behaviors of Donald Trump, tragically, are neither momentary lapses nor political theater,” they said in a statement. “It is our professional opinion that they reflect a rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline.”

They listed some of Trump’s observable serious medical issues, such as “Marked deterioration in cognitive functioning, evidenced by disorganized and tangential speech, rambling digressions, factual confusions, unexplained sudden changes of course in strategic matters, both national and international, episodes of apparent somnolence during critical public proceedings.”

The group pointed to what they called the president’s “grandiose and delusional beliefs,” noting that he posts imagery of himself as the pope and as a combat pilot on Truth Social. They also observed signs of “severely impaired judgment and impulse control” in his “reckless threats of violence, advocacy of lethal force against civilians,” and more.

It comes as the president has taken to posting on social media at all hours of the night while appearing to struggle to stay awake during his pubic events. The medical experts described it as “seemingly compulsive, manic-like late-night communications” with as many as 150 posts in one night.

They’ve also raised concerns about the president getting stuck on the same thoughts and being unable to move on from a subject like his ”fixation on perceived enemies, persecutory ideas, and prolonged, disproportionate attacks on specific individuals and institutions."

The president has repeatedly attacked the same perceived Democratic political foes, including former President Joe Biden, as he continues to obsess over the 2020 election years later.

“It is our professional opinion, based on previous and ongoing assessments, that Donald Trump’s mental state since our 2024 statement has deteriorated even further,“ the group wrote, stating ”we are compelled to warn of a President of the United States who is increasingly a danger to the public.”

The experts include Dr. Henry David Abraham, professor of psychiatry emeritus at Tufts, Dr. Bernard Beitman, professor emeritus and former chair of psychiatry at the University of Missouri, Dr. William Bernet, professor emeritus at Vanderbilt University, Dr. Ravi Chandra of the American Psychiatric Association, and Dr. Eric Chivian, a former assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard.

Their statement was entered into the congressional record on April 30 by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed.

But the president himself has become increasingly fixated on cognitive tests, touting that he’s taken three since he was first elected in 2016.

In just the past few weeks, the president has bragged about successfully identifying and squirreling away a bear in the test while touting how smart he is.

However, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment is not an IQ test but a screening designed to detect early signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Meanwhile, the president’s last annual physical examination was on April 11, 2025, and the White House has not shared details on when the president will have his 2026 annual physical, though he did have a follow-up visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October.

The Daily Beast followed up again on when his annual physical would take place on Monday, but the White House ignored the question about his physical in its response.

“President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health,” said spokesperson Davis Ingle in a statement.