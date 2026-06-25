Trump Humiliation Deepens as Bombshell Book Flies Off Shelves

A damning new book detailing a series of embarrassing revelations about Donald Trump has become a runaway success.

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, sold a whopping 150,000 copies across all formats on its first day of sale Tuesday, according to Politico’s Playbook.

The book is flying off the shelves at such a rate that its publisher, Simon & Schuster, has ordered an additional 150,000 copies to meet demand.

Regime Change, which covers the first year of Trump’s erratic and turbulent second term in office, is also on track to record the biggest first-week sales of any nonfiction hardcover book this year, according to Playbook‘s analysis of Circana BookScan data.

Donald Trump has yet to publicly address the embarrassing details from the book. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Among the most damning revelations is the claim that at least one member of Trump’s inner circle leaked audio recordings of conversations from inside the Situation Room to the reporters so they could use dirt for their book.

From these conversations, Regime Change reveals that some of Trump’s most senior officials held crisis talks over how to manage the fallout from the president’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the botched release of files linked to the late sex offender.

During those discussions, Vice President JD Vance suggested that the administration should preemptively release an email contained in the Epstein files that allegedly claimed Trump had sex with a trafficking victim and “aggressively flicked and sucked” her nipples, leaving them “red and swollen.”

According to Regime Change, Vance believed releasing the allegation would show that the Trump administration was “going further than we need to” when it came to disclosing the Epstein files.

Elsewhere, the book details how the 80-year-old president is showing signs of aging in ways beyond what has been widely reported by the Daily Beast since early 2025.

In addition to bruised hands, swollen cankles, a habit of falling asleep in public, and concerns about his mental acuity, Trump is also reportedly experiencing hearing issues.

Mysterious dark bruises have been appearing on Donald Trump's hands since February 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The book further claims that those close to the frail president have noticed how he is increasingly showing his age, including moving more meetings to the Oval Office so he can sit behind the Resolute Desk or in front of the fireplace, rather than stand.

“Those who spent time with him could see the signs—the moments of fatigue, the cupped hand behind the ear,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

Trump, who is on course to become the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, also has a habit of staying up all night posting on Truth Social.

According to the book, the president’s social media activity sometimes meant aides could not reach him between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. because he had only “finally caught some sleep around four or five in the morning.”