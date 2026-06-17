President Donald Trump brandished his bulbous cankles on Wednesday after he embarrassed himself in front of world leaders at the G7 Summit.

As Trump, 80, stepped off Marine One to board Air Force One at the Geneva Airport in Switzerland, his puffy ankles could be seen peeking out from underneath his pant legs.

The president's swollen ankles are a symptom of his chronic venous insufficiency. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s swollen ankles were also on display during Tuesday’s sit-down chat with Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Emir, in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Trump revealed his cankles during his meeting with the Qatari monarch. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Thickened ankles are a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, a venous disease the White House confirmed that Trump was diagnosed with last July.

Compression therapy is a common treatment for the condition, but the president told The Wall Street Journal in a January report that he stopped wearing compression socks because he “didn’t like them.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle shared with the Daily Beast a frequently recycled statement: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet.”

A close-up picture of Trump's swollen cankles from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ABC

Ingle, 32, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, a Newsmax contributor, is president. The school boasts that the majority of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

Aside from debuting some other eyebrow-raising health conditions, including a curious new crescent-shaped cut on his left hand, Trump humiliated himself by rambling about his “Great” peace deal with Iran.

The new mark was visible as Trump did a thumbs-up. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

One of The Art of the Deal author’s bizarre explanations behind his controversial peace agreement on Wednesday concerned why the U.S. would allow Iran to have ballistic missiles, with the president saying that “they have to have some.”

“What am I going to do? We’re gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but [Iran] can’t have them?” Trump said. “Missiles aren’t the problem. Missiles—they hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet."

Trump also said that he would take credit for the deal “if it works out,” but that if it’s a failure, he would blame it on Vice President JD Vance.

The Daily Beast has thoroughly reported on Trump’s various physical and mental ailments throughout his second administration, including his bruised hands, his public sleeping fits, his surprise neck rash, his slurred speech, and his bouts of confusion.