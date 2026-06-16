Trump Steps Out With Concerning New Mark on Hand

President Donald Trump stepped out for the G7 summit with an eyebrow-raising new mark on his hand.

Trump, now 80, sported a crescent-shaped mark on his left hand as he did a thumbs-up during a working session with other world leaders in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The new mark was visible as President Donald Trump did a thumbs-up. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The new mark appears on the opposite side of the aging president’s chronically bruised right hand.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s health has been the subject of intense speculation, thanks to his bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and public bouts of drowsiness.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump flashed his bulging cankles as he sat down with Qatar’s Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Trump revealed his cankles during his meeting with Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

As Trump spoke to the Qatari leader about the increased cooperation between their two countries, his voice appeared to wobble and crack. He also began to sound hoarse as the meeting dragged on.

Also in attendance at the G7 summit was the president’s bruised right hand, which was yet again lathered in a thick helping of mismatched makeup.

The president's bruised right hand was also coated in makeup. REUTERS

Trump has been nursing concerning bruises on his hands for months, which the White House has consistently attributed to his high-dose aspirin regimen and frequent handshaking.

As for his perpetually swollen ankles, the White House said Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

When it comes to Trump dozing off at public events, however, the White House typically takes a more hostile approach.

The White House exploded when clips of Trump with his eyes closed at an Oval Office event went viral earlier this month.

“His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumba-- mouth-breathers,” its Rapid Response page wrote in an X post.

Last month, the same X account fired off about a dozen posts mockingly accusing news anchors and reporters of falling asleep on air in a petty attempt at a clapback. In another instance, the White House offered a bizarre explanation for Trump appearing to sleep during a public event.

“He was blinking, you absolute moron,” they said.

Just before his big UFC bash over the weekend, Trump acknowledged that he was unhappy about the big 8-0.