Trump, 79, Admits He’s Dreading His Upcoming Birthday

President Donald Trump admitted that he’s not looking forward to his upcoming milestone birthday, despite organizing his very own UFC fight to mark the occasion.

In a new video, posted by former TV star and Administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator joined Trump in the Oval Office for his own birthday. Dr. Oz turned 66 years old on Wednesday.

After mentioning the upcoming UFC fight and inviting Dr. Oz to attend, Trump wished him a happy birthday, adding, “You’re a young man, you have many, many years to go, you’re doing a fantastic job.”

He continued, “I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. You don’t have to wish me a happy birthday, because I’m not happy about that birthday. It’s a number that I never thought really too much about. It’s not a number I like, but I’m here nonetheless.”

Dr. Oz/X

The president will be spending his birthday on Sunday hosting a UFC fight at the White House. While UFC President Dana White had previously suggested that a number of A-list celebrities had been invited, the guest list for the event largely consists of Trump’s family and closest allies.

First lady Melania Trump is expected to attend, alongside Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Eric and Lara Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Trump. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is also on the guest list; the event would mark her first White House appearance since giving birth to her second child.

Ahead of the event, the White House South Lawn has been transformed into a temporary arena, complete with an octagon, stadium lighting, and bleacher seating that will hold the 5000 guests who are expected to attend. Thousands more fans will watch the fight from giant screens placed on the Ellipse.

Trump said the structure may remain on the White House grounds, comparing it to the Eiffel Tower. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The seven-bout card will be headlined by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje. The extravaganza is set to cost some $60 million.

Despite openly admitting to dreading his upcoming birthday, Trump-aligned PACs have not shied away from using the president’s birthday to raise money.

Never Surrender, Inc, a Trump-aligned PAC, sent out a fundraising email to supporters inviting them to sign the president’s birthday card.

The email claimed that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump Jr. had already signed the card.

“You’ve been invited to sign President Trump’s only official birthday card,” the email reads.

Trump is begging for birthday wishes. Archive of Political Emails

“We’re STILL waiting on you,” the email continued. “This portal could slam shut at any moment. Don’t let our wonderful President’s spirits drop on his special day.”

Trump has shown uncharacteristic anxiety about aging and mortality in the lead-up to his 80th year, talking openly on multiple occasions about his chances of getting into heaven.

“I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. Okay? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound,” he told reporters in October.

Returning to the subject in February, while the president admitted that he’s “having fun” whenever he talks about his chances of getting into heaven, he quickly sobered up.