Trump, 79, Is Really Losing Hope That He’ll Get Into Heaven

Donald Trump said Thursday, in the latest instance of his many musings about any supposed afterlife, that he doubts he would get into heaven.

The 79-year-old president told a Georgia crowd that he loves to “joke” and be “sarcastic” about the topic, and that the press takes him seriously. But moments later, he gave an “honest” assessment that aligned with what he has been saying for several months.

After recalling prior comments he made in which he didn’t think highly of his chances, Trump said, “I was having fun.”

Trump said last summer he is “at the bottom of the totem pole” regarding his chances. Apparently, he still feels that way. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I hope to make it,” he continued. “But I doubt I will, to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I’m not so sure.”

Trump first began talking publicly about “heaven” last summer, shortly after the White House announced that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which makes it difficult for blood to return from the lower extremities to the heart. That has often resulted in swollen ankles. Trump has also been seen with bruising on his right hand, which the White House attributes to frequent handshaking and aspirin usage.

Trump last August told Fox News that he had a personal stake in trying to end Russia’s war against Ukraine—something he had pledged to do on the first day of his second term.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible,” he said. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Trump, naturally, has fundraised off of his heaven talk. His super PAC sent out an email last summer with the introductory line, “Friend, I want to try and get to Heaven.”

Donald Trump’s super PAC released this “memo” from the president. Make America Great Again Inc