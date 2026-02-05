Trump, 79, Rambles About His Chances of Getting Into Heaven

President Donald Trump obsessed over his chances of making it into heaven and bragged about all the good he’s done for religion on Thursday as he attended a National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

It’s not the first time that the 79-year-old president, who is the oldest ever elected, has pondered aloud about his chances in the hereafter.

“I really think I probably should make it,” Trump argued. “I mean I’m not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people. That’s for sure.”

President Trump argued during the National Prayer Breakfast that he should probably make it into heaven. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At the start of his speech, Trump almost immediately turned to rambling about the media before making the case for getting into heaven.

The president complained that the last time he attended the event, he said, “I will never make it to heaven,” intending to be funny, but it wasn’t taken that way.

“I say ‘I’m never going to make it to heaven. I just don’t think I qualify. I don’t think there’s a thing I can do, but all of these good things I’m doing, including for religion,’” Trump continued, after pointing out the room was full of “fake news.”

Trump poses for a photo with a sign that reads "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" during a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in January. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He then got distracted and declared: “You know religion is back now hotter than ever before,” which he took credit for, before turning back to his complaint.

“But I said, ‘even though I did that and so many other things,’ I named things. I said, ‘I won’t qualify, I’m not going to make it to heaven.’ The New York Times did a front-page story that Donald Trump is questioning his life and the meaning of his life,” Trump claimed.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

He repeated that he was just having fun before declaring he should “probably” make it into heaven.

The president joked at the event that he never turns down the National Prayer Breakfast because he does not have the courage.

“I’m afraid not to be. I need all the help I can get,” Trump said, pointing heavenward.

President Trump claimed he never misses the chance to attend the National Prayer Breakfast before pointing up and joking he needs all the help he could get. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

While the president insisted he had previously been joking about not making it into heaven, he has repeatedly discussed what comes after death during his second term.

It appears as if the aging president, on numerous occasions, is considering his own mortality and trying to come to terms with it as he also faces a series of growing questions about his physical and mental health.

President Donald Trump meets with the Colombian Presiden Gustavo Petro during an official meeting at the Oval office in Washington D.C, on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president said during an interview on Fox & Friends last August that he wanted to end the war in Ukraine because he wanted to “try and get into heaven if possible.”

“I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole, but if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

US President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on February 5, 2026. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB / AFP

Asked about those comments on Air Force One a few months later, Trump claimed he was being “a little cute.”