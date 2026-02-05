Trump, 79, Rambles About His Chances of Getting Into Heaven

President Donald Trump obsessed over his chances of making it into heaven and bragged about all the good he’s done for religion on Thursday as he attended a National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.
It’s not the first time that the 79-year-old president, who is the oldest ever elected, has pondered aloud about his chances in the hereafter.
“I really think I probably should make it,” Trump argued. “I mean I’m not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people. That’s for sure.”
At the start of his speech, Trump almost immediately turned to rambling about the media before making the case for getting into heaven.
The president complained that the last time he attended the event, he said, “I will never make it to heaven,” intending to be funny, but it wasn’t taken that way.
“I say ‘I’m never going to make it to heaven. I just don’t think I qualify. I don’t think there’s a thing I can do, but all of these good things I’m doing, including for religion,’” Trump continued, after pointing out the room was full of “fake news.”
He then got distracted and declared: “You know religion is back now hotter than ever before,” which he took credit for, before turning back to his complaint.
“But I said, ‘even though I did that and so many other things,’ I named things. I said, ‘I won’t qualify, I’m not going to make it to heaven.’ The New York Times did a front-page story that Donald Trump is questioning his life and the meaning of his life,” Trump claimed.
He repeated that he was just having fun before declaring he should “probably” make it into heaven.
The president joked at the event that he never turns down the National Prayer Breakfast because he does not have the courage.
“I’m afraid not to be. I need all the help I can get,” Trump said, pointing heavenward.
While the president insisted he had previously been joking about not making it into heaven, he has repeatedly discussed what comes after death during his second term.
It appears as if the aging president, on numerous occasions, is considering his own mortality and trying to come to terms with it as he also faces a series of growing questions about his physical and mental health.
The president said during an interview on Fox & Friends last August that he wanted to end the war in Ukraine because he wanted to “try and get into heaven if possible.”
“I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole, but if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”
Asked about those comments on Air Force One a few months later, Trump claimed he was being “a little cute.”
“I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven,” Trump said with a laugh. “I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”