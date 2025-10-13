Trump, 79, Admits He Might Not Get Into Heaven

Donald Trump has waved the white flag in his campaign to get into heaven.

The president didn’t appear optimistic about his prospects in the afterlife as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, days after he lost his long-running bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy checked in on Trump’s push to secure a seat in heaven after the president rushed to lock down an Israel-Hamas peace deal ahead of the highly anticipated Nobel Prize announcement last week.

“I mean, you know, I’m being a little cute,” Trump said. “I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. Okay? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

“I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people,” he went on.

It’s no secret that getting into heaven has been on the 79-year-old president’s mind. In August, Trump told Fox News that he had personal motivations to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which he previously claimed he could end on day one of his second term.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible,” he said at the time. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Donald Trump’s Super PAC released this “memo” from the president to his supporters. Make America Great Again Inc

Days later, Trump formalized his pearly gates campaign on paper by blasting a fundraising email that opened with the line, “Friend, I want to try and get to Heaven.”

The president’s bizarre philosophical musings reemerged last week when he told reporters in a rambling press conference that he wanted to be good “because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the failed assassination attempts on him last year were God’s way of fulfilling his greater destiny. Since his return to the White House, Trump has regularly pushed Christianity to the forefront by signing policies aimed at “eradicating anti-Christian bias” and dedicating one hour a week to “praying for our country.”

MAGAworld’s crusade against anti-Christian sentiment took center stage last month in the wake of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, a close Trump ally and devout evangelical. Trump and several administration officials hailed Kirk as a martyr in dark eulogies delivered in Arizona.