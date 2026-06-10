President Donald Trump nearly forgot to sign the legislation that he summoned members of Congress and the press into the Oval Office for.

In typical Trump fashion, the signing turned into a winding press conference as Trump took questions on several topics unrelated to the legislation, a $70 billion bill that funds immigration enforcement agencies until the end of his term.

After the 79-year-old president got sick of the questions, telling the press, “Thank you very much,” in a cue for them to leave, White House aides began to usher the press away.

Trump rambled for 50 minutes before he got around to signing the bill. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

When a member of Congress standing behind him finally pointed out that he had yet to sign the bill, Trump gestured toward the press and replied: “They’re the only ones that matter.”

He then began attacking his predecessor.

“See, Biden wouldn’t do this. He’d need a machine,” he claimed as he took out a Sharpie to sign the legislation.

Trump shows off the bill he almost forgot to sign off on. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump spent most of the Oval Office event rambling, spending much time boasting about his new reflecting pool on the National Mall, and even declaring at one point, “I love the inflation” when asked about the latest inflation report.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle did not directly respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiry into Trump’s confusion, but instead offered a frequently recycled statement: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing ‘reporters’ push baseless conspiracy theories—President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before.”

Ingle, 32, graduated with a degree in communications from Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. The school boasts that the majority of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

The president’s apparent forgetfulness comes just days ahead his 80th birthday on Sunday. The White House has been fully MAGA-ified for the occasion as it gets ready to host the UFC Freedom 250 cage match on the South Lawn.

Trump, the oldest president in history, has been showing signs of aging as he enters a new decade.

His second term has been dogged by the president’s many ailments, including severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, his repeated public confusion, falling asleep in public, most recently at the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, combined with his sleepless nights spent rage posting online, his slurred speech, and a more recent neck rash.

Last month, Trump underwent his third physical exam in six months at Walter Reed Medical Center, which he asserted was a success immediately after posting on Truth Social, “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

Trump live-posted how his exam went on his way home from the hospital. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The report of the health assessment was released three days later, on Friday night.