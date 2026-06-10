Trump Defends Gas Prices With Bonkers Claim He Loves Inflation

Donald Trump boasted, “I love the inflation,” on Wednesday as Americans are slammed by soaring prices due to the president’s war in Iran.

Prices are up 4.2 percent from a year ago as inflation skyrocketed at its fastest pace in three years. Gas prices are up more than 40 percent from a year ago while the cost of oil is up nearly 59 percent, the Consumer Price Index showed.

But when asked about it in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the president dismissed the burden on Americans with a bizarre claim about Iran.

“I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over, you know I can say it now, something you didn’t know, do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil?” Trump said.

“Nobody knows it? Iran, until right now. We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights because they don’t have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it,” Trump continued.

President Donald Trump declared "I love the inflation" while speaking with GOP members of Congress standing around him in the Oval Office on June 10, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The Daily Beast asked the White House for clarification on where exactly the U.S. was taking oil from in the dead of night.

The U.S. emergency oil reserve is also shrinking fast as the war drags on, nearing critical low levels.

But instead, the president called the inflation numbers “great,” went on to brag about the economy before the war, and claimed it was “amazing” that oil was trading at $85 a barrel rather than $250. He also touted the strength of the stock market.

The president’s praise of inflation comes as the war in Iran has stretched on for more than three months, and the U.S. has struggled to reach a deal despite Trump repeatedly claiming an agreement was imminent.

But the U.S. carried out “self-defense” strikes on Tuesday after Iran downed a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman on Monday.

The president spent the morning on Wednesday freaking out about Iran on Truth Social and making threats that “now they will have to pay the price” for taking so long to negotiate a deal.

Asked about it in the Oval Office hours later, Trump said the U.S. would be “attacking them very hard.”

“We’ll see what happens, but we hit them hard yesterday, and we’re going to hit them again hard today in case you missed it,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens with the deal.”

President Donald Trump declared the U.S. was going to hit Iran hard again on Wednesday during an appearance in the Oval Office after the U.S. carried out strikes on Tuesday in response to the downed American helicopter near the coast of Oman. Despite the hostilities this week, the president repeated his regular claim that he thinks they're nearing a deal. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The president went on to repeat his claim that they are “really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers.”

When pressed about inflation, Trump said the U.S. “took a little journey down to Iran” and tried to compare it to the military operation in Venezuela, despite it stretching on much longer. But despite the ongoing war and strikes this week, the president insisted he thinks Iran wants to make a deal.

Trump went on to claim again that prices would come down like a “rock” when the war ends, despite analysts warning prices would come down much more slowly.