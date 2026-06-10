Trump Admits Failure in Bizarre ‘Allah’ Post Meltdown

Donald Trump issued a deranged threat against Iran after failing to reach the peace agreement he has long boasted of being days away from securing.

In a typically unhinged early morning Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president warned that Tehran will “pay the price” for continuing not to come to a peace deal with the U.S. He signed off a second post by saying, “Praise be to Allah!”

For weeks, Trump has claimed that a deal with Iran was on the verge of being agreed upon. These boasts blew up in the president’s face as both countries exchanged fire after Iran’s military shot down a U.S. Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, further threatening an already shaky ceasefire arrangement.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore-They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” Trump posted at 7:03 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump’s threat arrived after the U.S. retaliated against Iran for shooting down an Apache helicopter on Tuesday by targeting Iranian air-defense systems, ground-control stations, and surveillance radar sites.

In response, Iran also carried out missile and drone attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The tit-for-tat strikes are the latest indication that the deeply unpopular Middle East conflict has no real end in sight, despite Trump’s insistence.

Analysis from CNN found that since just before the shaky ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Iran was agreed to on April 7, Trump has claimed on at least 38 occasions that the war with Iran will end any day now and that Tehran is close to agreeing to a peace deal.

In a follow-up Truth Social post, Trump insisted the war is going well, but the “Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE” the U.S. naval blockade is on Iran.

“NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION,” Trump wrote at 7:32 a.m.

“Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!”