Trump Shows Telltale Signs of Undisclosed Medical Tests

President Donald Trump stepped out for the G7 summit with yet another concerning mark on his hand, further fueling speculation about the state of his health.

Just a day after a crescent-shaped nick was spotted on the 80-year-old president’s left hand, close-up images showed a red cut on his right thumb.

Photos taken during Trump’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday captured the eyebrow-raising new blotch.

The red mark was visible in a close-up photo of President Donald Trump's hand. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The close-up shot captured the growing number of concerning marks on the aging president’s body, as both of Trump’s hands also appeared to be plastered in makeup to cover up his chronic bruising.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bruise on Trump’s thumb. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt played it vague when reached for comment on Tuesday about the other new mark on the president’s left hand.

The new mark was visible as President Donald Trump did a thumbs-up. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

“Nobody else in the world could do what President Trump is doing — hosting one of the most historic sporting events in history on the South Lawn, and then flying across the world in the middle of the night to attend a world leader summit where he has been constantly engaged in productive meetings for our country,” she said in a statement.

Social media users were quick to float their guesses on what could have caused the red mark on Trump’s thumb, with several wondering whether it was caused by a prick.

A glucose test involves pricking a finger with a lancing device to measure the amount of sugar in the blood. However, experts normally recommend pricking the side of the finger as the top and the middle are more sensitive.

The president's ankles often bulge out of his favorite Florsheim shoes. Chris Jackson/via REUTERS

Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated U.S. president, underwent his annual physical and dental at the end of May.

Trump’s personal physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, wrote in a memorandum that the president “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”

The White House released a memo on Trump's health in May. The White House

The roughly three-hour examination included an extensive laboratory evaluation, which found that the president’s glucose levels and cardiac biomarkers, among several others, were “within normal limits.”

Barbabella also noted that Trump remained up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations, though recommendations were made to lower his aspirin dose and increase his physical activity.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center,” Trump bragged at the time. “Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

Trump live-posted how his exam went on his way home from the hospital. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But Barbabella’s memos have done little to stem speculation surrounding Trump’s health, thanks to the president’s bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and public bouts of drowsiness.