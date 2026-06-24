All the Bombshells in Damning New White House Book

There has been no shortage of stunning revelations in the new book by White House reporters Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman.

Among the bombshells in Regime Change is that President Donald Trump’s panicked aides met without him to discuss the Epstein files and that the president has some questionable bedroom habits, including a demand that carpet be placed in his bathroom.

Below is a roundup of the 10 most damning details to emerge from the book, which was published on Tuesday.

Blonde, 34, and ‘never leaving’

Natalie Harp, 34, has become one of the president’s closest aides in MAGA 2.0. Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

Trump has bragged to his staffers that the blonde, 34-year-old aide who is constantly by his side loves him as much as his wife and will “never leave” him, according to Swan and Haberman. Natalie Harp has been described as Trump’s “human printer” and is reportedly behind many of his Truth Social posting sprees, helping him post to the platform at a record clip in his second term. Regime Change claims that Harp even wrote adoring letters to President Trump that she left in his personal spaces, including one that allegedly read, “You are all that matters to me.”

Filthy bedroom behavior

The book alleged that the president is known to trash his bedroom with wrappers. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Trump’s nasty nighttime habits were among the most shocking revelations, with the Times journalists reporting that White House staff have had to scramble some mornings to clean up chip bags and wrappers left on the ground in his bedroom. “A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” the book reads. “The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils.”

Carpet concerns

Trump has never been photographed in the residence during his second term, but is sometimes seen descending the staircase from it to take part in receptions such as this Christmas one. White House

Regime Change also revealed that the 80-year-old president has an odd, unhygienic design preference: carpets in the bathroom. “The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath,” Haberman and Swan wrote. “The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet—never an actual bath mat—over the larger one.”

Epstein files freakout

The president was not present for a meeting about how to deal with growing outrage about the Epstein files last summer. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The president’s panicked senior staff met without him in the White House Situation Room last summer amid a MAGA civil war regarding the president’s inclusion in the Epstein files. Haberman and Swan report that the emergency meeting took place 10 days after the DOJ and FBI released a memo declaring there was no Jeffrey Epstein client list and that the disgraced financier had killed himself in jail. The book revealed that Vice President JD Vance presided over the meeting and implored the administration to be more forthcoming about Trump’s name in the files. “The vice president said he thought the president would be OK with releasing the nipple-related documents, arguing that Trump had been accused of worse. ‘I think we should put it out,’ he said. ‘It would cause people to say we’re going further than we need to.’ [Chief of Staff Susie] Wiles quickly responded that the president would not, in fact, be OK with it. It was a point no one wanted to continue debating.”

A new health concern

Donald Trump’s hearing has been slipping, according to a new book by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Trump has shown serious signs of aging in his second term, including his visibly swollen ankles and bruised hands, but Regime Change revealed that he is also struggling to hear. It has become such an issue that White House aides have chosen rooms with better acoustics for meetings and have gossiped among themselves that the 80-year-old commander in chief is beginning to look his age. “He was also having trouble hearing, asking people to repeat questions they had just asked,” Haberman and Swan wrote. “Joint press conferences with world leaders were more often held in the Oval Office than in the East Room, in part because the acoustics were better, and he didn’t have to stand for an hour.”

Makeup at the ready

President Donald Trump's use of makeup has been particularly obvious at times in MAGA 2.0. The Daily Beast/Getty

The book also revealed that Trump’s longtime aide and personal valet, Walt Nauta, carries a go bag for the president to access whenever needed—filled with make-up, hairspray, Tic Tacs, a clothes steamer, and scissors so Trump can trim his own hair when it pokes over his collar. The president has tried to cover the bruising on his hands with makeup frequently in MAGA 2.0, as Haberman and Swan write that “his body could no longer fully conceal” his age.

Security breach?

Among the fears that emerge from the book is that recordings of meetings in the Situation Room may have been leaked. White House/via Reuters

Trump’s top aides suspect highly classified discussions in the Situation Room may have been secretly recorded and leaked to the Times reporters, according to unnamed White House sources who spoke to Axios. “We’re afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded,” the source said, adding that they “have no idea which ones.”

Bonkers bedtime habits

The book confirmed what a Daily Beast analysis of the president’s Truth Social posting first revealed in April—that the president is rarely getting a full night’s rest in his second term. Swan and Haberman report that Trump would arrive in the Oval Office by 10:30 or 11 a.m. most mornings in MAGA 1.0, but in his second term, his hours have been less predictable. They wrote, “Occasionally, aides couldn’t reach him during the hours between eight and ten, when they soon came to realize that meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning.”

Rewriting history

President Donald Trump (R) speaks with golfer Bryson DeChambeau (C) and South African retired golfer Gary Player (L) in May. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The “presidential historian” who told Trump that he is more powerful than Alexander the Great, Adolf Hitler, and Joseph Stalin—something he posted about on Truth Social, claiming it was from an expert—was not actually a historian at all, Regime Change revealed. Instead, the book identified the source of the claim as golfer Gary Player’s longtime caddy, Dave King. The book reported that King does not have a college degree and gave Trump a glowing two-page assessment of his work as president during a golf outing in Florida.

Billionaire ‘a** kissers’

Silicon Valley billionaires were among the few people in attendance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Getty Images

Tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were bending over backward to woo Trump after his 2024 election win—so much so, Regime Change claims, that Trump once boasted that the men were “kissing my a--.” Speaking about some of the world’s richest men, who are worth a combined $452 billion by Forbes’ estimation, Trump is quoted as saying, “You would not believe the texts I got from these tech guys. I’ve got to show you.” He reportedly went on to show a text from Zuckerberg in which his elementary-aged child wrote to Trump that they “looked forward to the golden age of America.”