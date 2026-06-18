Zuckerberg’s Sick Scheme to Get His Kids to Grovel to Trump Exposed

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg used one of his young children to suck up to Donald Trump after his 2024 presidential election win, a new book claims.
Zuckerberg texted Trump a photo of a letter written by one of his elementary-school-aged children, who wrote that they “looked forward to the golden age of America,” according to an excerpt of a book by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
The “golden age” slogan was often repeated by Trump and his army of sycophants on the 2024 campaign trail and into MAGA 2.0. The Meta CEO has three children, Maxima, August, and Aurelia, the oldest of whom is now 10 years old.
The excerpt of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, which will go on sale to the public next week, was first published in WIRED.
Representatives for Zuckerberg, who is typically private about his children and covers their faces with emojis in photos posted on social media, did not respond to a request for comment.
The book alleges that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos also groveled to Trump ahead of his inauguration by denigrating The Washington Post, which he owns, and describing the newspaper as one of his worst financial investments.
“The people there are terrible,” Bezos allegedly said of the newspaper. “They don’t listen. My other companies, they listen.”
The book reportedly details “the extraordinary scramble by some of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley to curry favor with Trump before the start of his second term.” A previous report claimed that Zuckerberg even took a swipe at former President Joe Biden at an inauguration ball.
The Times reporters claim Trump once boasted that the wealthy men, who are worth a combined $452 billion by Forbes’ estimation, were “kissing my a--.”
“You would not believe the texts I got from these tech guys,” Trump continued, according to the book. “I’ve got to show you.”
Trump is later quoted as telling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, “Think of where these guys were in 2016. They hated me. They were doing everything they could to knock me down. And look at them now.”
The book writes that Musk, who is now a trillionaire, took pleasure in their humiliation.
“First-class groveling,” he allegedly said.
WIRED writes that “the book shows Trump frequently mocking Zuckerberg and Bezos as they attempted to win his favor following the 2024 election.”
Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Musk were each in attendance for Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, though the tech trio’s cozy relationship with the president has appeared to sour as his popularity plummets—likely a result of high gas prices, an unpopular war with Iran, and general chaos brought on by his migrant crackdown and his on-and-off-again tariffs.