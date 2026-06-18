Zuckerberg’s Sick Scheme to Get His Kids to Grovel to Trump Exposed

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg used one of his young children to suck up to Donald Trump after his 2024 presidential election win, a new book claims.

Zuckerberg texted Trump a photo of a letter written by one of his elementary-school-aged children, who wrote that they “looked forward to the golden age of America,” according to an excerpt of a book by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The “golden age” slogan was often repeated by Trump and his army of sycophants on the 2024 campaign trail and into MAGA 2.0. The Meta CEO has three children, Maxima, August, and Aurelia, the oldest of whom is now 10 years old.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has three children, but only two would have been old enough to write a letter during President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The excerpt of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, which will go on sale to the public next week, was first published in WIRED.

Representatives for Zuckerberg, who is typically private about his children and covers their faces with emojis in photos posted on social media, did not respond to a request for comment.

The book alleges that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos also groveled to Trump ahead of his inauguration by denigrating The Washington Post, which he owns, and describing the newspaper as one of his worst financial investments.

There was a billionaire’s row of sorts at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Getty Images

“The people there are terrible,” Bezos allegedly said of the newspaper. “They don’t listen. My other companies, they listen.”

The book reportedly details “the extraordinary scramble by some of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley to curry favor with Trump before the start of his second term.” A previous report claimed that Zuckerberg even took a swipe at former President Joe Biden at an inauguration ball.

The Times reporters claim Trump once boasted that the wealthy men, who are worth a combined $452 billion by Forbes’ estimation, were “kissing my a--.”

“You would not believe the texts I got from these tech guys,” Trump continued, according to the book. “I’ve got to show you.”

Trump is later quoted as telling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, “Think of where these guys were in 2016. They hated me. They were doing everything they could to knock me down. And look at them now.”

The book writes that Musk, who is now a trillionaire, took pleasure in their humiliation.

Elon Musk appeared to take glee in his tech rivals groveling to President Donald Trump, according to the book. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“First-class groveling,” he allegedly said.

WIRED writes that “the book shows Trump frequently mocking Zuckerberg and Bezos as they attempted to win his favor following the 2024 election.”