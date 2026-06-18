Trump Busted DIYing Tacky Oval Office Decor With Super Glue

President Donald Trump has been personally adding his own tacky gold decor around the Oval Office—using super glue.

New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, in their forthcoming bombshell book “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” revealed that Trump appears to be calling all of the shots with the decor.

They reported that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt walked into the Oval Office one morning to find that Trump himself was putting up gold adornments. Leavitt found him with a bottle of super glue in his hand, busy adding new decorative items to the fireplace mantel.

Trump reportedly personally hung up the tacky decor on the fireplace, using superglue. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“As he was known to prefer his own aesthetic handiwork to anyone else’s, the sight of the president squeezing glue onto gilded appliqués and mounting them on the wall himself surprised no one in his inner circle,” the authors wrote, in an excerpt released by The New York Times.

After returning to the White House last year, the Oval Office was quickly transformed to become Trump-ified, as gold decorations have been added to nearly every corner of the space.

The Oval Office is fitted from top to bottom with gold decor. Al Drago/Getty Images