Trump Accepts Golden Hockey Stick Adding to Tacky Collection

Just hours after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado offered up her Nobel Peace Prize, President Donald Trump now has another trophy to add to his collection.

The president hosted the Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, and received more shiny swag in the process, including a golden hockey stick and ​​a personalized “Trump 47” Panthers jersey.

“I heard they have a little surprise. Ooh, that looks nice. I hope it’s the stick and not just the shirt. That stick looks beautiful,” Trump said as he was presented with the golden gift.

“That looks beautiful. Maybe I get both, who the hell knows,” he said. “I’m president, I’ll just take them.”

Trump was seen walking out of the event with the golden stick.

Trump, a lover of gold-plated everything, walked away with his new golden hockey stick. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House to confirm if Trump kept the gold hockey stick.

Trump’s thirst over the golden hockey stick came just hours after he met with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado, during which she offered him his most coveted prize: the Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado said she “presented” Trump with the prize, bringing her medal with her to Washington. The Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be “revoked nor transferred to others,” but recipients can do what they please with the actual medal.

Trump is said to have kept the medal.

The additions join a collection of several gold-plated items Trump has been presented in his second term, including his phony “FIFA Peace Prize,” a 24-karat plaque from Apple CEO Tim Cook, and a gold bar from Swiss business leaders, among other items.

Cook flattered Trump with a gold-plated prize last year. Win McNamee/Getty Images

His Oval Office is entirely decked out floor-to-ceiling with gold furnishings, curtains, wall decals, and more tacky embellishments.

The Panthers, with all of their players donning Trump’s signature black suit with a red tie, also presented Trump with two Stanley Cup rings, which he wore at the event.

Trump tried on the Panthers' championship rings. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Good-looking people, young, beautiful—I hate ‘em. You hate standing here with all this power behind you. But I’ve got power too, it’s called the United States military,” he said as he looked back at the players.

The Panthers visited the White House for their second time in 12 months, having won back-to-back championships.