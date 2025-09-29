Trump Brags About His White House Gold Haul With Odd Video

Bling-obsessed Donald Trump has flaunted the gaudy touches he’s added to the White House in a bizarre video showing off his gold haul.

The president has treated the White House like his personal design project in his second term, paving over the Rose Garden, remaking the West Wing colonnade, and commissioning a towering new ballroom.

Perhaps most notably, however, the 79-year-old former real estate developer has adorned interiors with tacky gold details, trinkets, and other flashy decor. He was eager to boast about his gilded extravagance on Truth Social Sunday.

Posting a silent video panning across dozens of glimmering ornaments laid out on a table, Trump wrote, “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House.”

He bragged, “Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!”

Skeptics have alleged that some of the president's gilded decor was actually bought at Home Depot and painted gold. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

However, critics have compared the dazzling display of gold to European royalty and the very excess the United States’ founding fathers aimed to avoid. Others have called out the gilded trimmings, medallions, cherubs, coasters, and moldings for looking tacky and cheap.

English club Chelsea was given a replica of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy because President Donald Trump kept the original. Later, the president secured himself another golden FIFA trophy. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/Getty Images

While he claims everything to be “quality 24 Karat Gold,” Trump previously faced accusations that some of his gold decor can be found at Home Depot for a bargain price.

The president added even more of his favorite element to the White House last month, securing the FIFA World Cup trophy after begging FIFA President Gianni Infantino to leave it in the Oval Office.

While touting his new trophy he didn’t win, he confessed that gold is the way to his heart: “That’s a solid gold trophy. They know how to get to me, you know?”

Trump’s taste for gilded spectacles is matched by his appetite for grandeur, as exemplified by the $200 million grand ballroom he has ordered.

New renderings of President Donald Trump’s ballroom project show just how much the structure will tower over the White House itself. McCrery Architects PLLC

New renderings for the building show the ballroom—financed in part by corporations such as Google, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin—will be significantly larger than the White House itself and, naturally, feature numerous gold accents.

Nearby, the oft-photographed walkway connecting the Executive Residence to the West Wing has been transformed into a colonnade filled with gold-framed images of all of America’s past presidents, except Joe Biden, whom Trump replaced with a photo of an autopen.