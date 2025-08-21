Rocker Brutalizes Trump and Leavitt as Clash Goes Nuclear

Rock star Jack White has unleashed a blistering takedown of Donald Trump, labeling the president a “low life fascist” who is “masquerading as a Christian,” amid his explosive feud with the White House.

White’s 850-word anti-Trump manifesto comes after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung went ballistic Tuesday over the rocker’s dig at the president’s gilded Oval Office makeover.

In a statement, Cheung called the Grammy-winning musician a “washed up, has-been loser” who is “masquerading as a real artist” because he “fails to appreciate” the “splendor” of the Oval Office.

Jack White, the former frontman of The White Stripes, repeatedly compared the Trump administration to the Nazi regime in the 1930s in his takedown of the president. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

White opened his counterattack on Instagram Wednesday by quoting Cheung’s remarks, before turning the spokesman’s own line against Trump: “Masquerading as a real artist”? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here’s my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human.”

“He’s masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy,” the former White Stripes frontman wrote. “He’s been masquerading as a businessman for decades as nothing he’s involved in has prospered except by using other people’s money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift.”

White accused Cheung and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt—whom he called “professional liar toadies”—of “covering up and masking [Trump’s] fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a daily basis.”

When reached for comment by the Daily Beast, Cheung repeated his statement from the day before: “Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.”

Jack White clapped back at Steven Cheung after the White House communications director lashed out at him. Marco Bello/REUTERS

White said, “being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me,” in Wednesday’s post, which features a carousel of photos of Trump through his various stunts, as well as one of Cheung.

The “Seven Nation Army” singer catalogued a litany of Trump’s controversies—from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, to attempts to overturn the 2020 election—and called out the president’s “obvious wimpy and pathetic kowtowing to the dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un.”

Blasting the president as an “orange grifter” and “professional golf cheat” White argued, “there is no progress with him, only smoke and mirrors and tax breaks for the ultra wealthy.”

The feud began after White, who has campaigned for Bernie Sanders in the past, slammed Trump's "disgusting" taste in decor. Jeff Kowalsky/Getty Images

The 50-year-old rocker, who said he was “not a Democrat” but “a human being raised in Detroit,” wrote in the caption of his post that he doesn’t always publicly state his political opinions and admitted he doesn’t “always know all of the facts.”

But he said he couldn’t stay “silent,” comparing the Trump administration to the Nazi regime in the 1930s, when Adolf Hitler came to power and Germany quickly declined into fascist dictatorship.

“This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that’s not an exaggeration, he’s dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis,” he wrote. “I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world.”

White aimed his message at Trump’s MAGA base, too, sarcastically telling them to “enjoy” the president’s lavish White House upgrades—like paving over the Rose Garden and the “gaudy a-- gold spray painted trinkets” that sparked the spat to begin with.

“He ain’t spending any money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremascist [sic] country club rich idiot agenda,” he told them. “Wow, he hates who you hate....good for you, be proud of yourselves, how christian of you all.”