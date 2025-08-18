Trump Preps for Power Summit With Deranged Election Denial

President Trump has prepared for a peace summit with a group of the world’s most powerful people by having a full-scale election denial meltdown.

Apparently spurred on by Vladimir Putin’s supposed comments about mail-in ballots, Trump hit caps and fired off a wild Monday morning Truth Social post. Trump, 79, swiped at “THE DEMOCRATS,” accusing the party of perpetuating the so-called “Mail-In SCAM.”

Opening his argument, he raged: “I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS.”

It isn’t entirely clear what prompted the crash out, but it comes after, he claims, the Russian leader agreed with him that the method puts the integrity of elections at risk. “Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can’t have an honest election with mail-in voting,” Trump told Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” after his meeting with the Kremlin chief in Alaska last week.

Trump's weird meltdown comes ahead of his meeting with Zelensky. Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Putin, perhaps, should not be considered the voice of reason regarding elections, since every one he has been involved in has been dogged by concerns over interference. After his last win, an overwhelming landslide in 2024, the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe called the whole process "farcical."

Trump’s deranged caps-lock-heavy message also comes as he prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Monday. The high-stakes meeting will also involve a flurry of European leaders, including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Trump’s new bestie, Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland, among others.

It would appear that Trump is in an angsty mood ahead of the summit. As part of his Truth Social post, he also demanded the discontinuation of “Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES.”

Taking a shot at his political opponents, he continued: “We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Zelensky will be hoping the Oval Office meeting is more cordial than his last visit, in February. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has had a bee in his bonnet over the 2020 election since he lost out to his political nemesis, Joe Biden. His belief that the election was “stolen” from him was the driving force behind the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021, by Trump supporters, and has been dismissed by all but the president’s most avid supporters as a conspiracy theory.

Elsewhere in his meandering post, Trump reminded states that they “must do” what the government “tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY.”

He decried the left’s supposed desire to open the borders, have men playing women’s sports and have “Transgender and ‘WOKE’ for everyone,” before returning to the main theme of voter fraud in spectacular all-caps fashion.

Trump greets Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS,” he barked, with his last display of the lower-case before finishing off his message in his trademark style.

He concluded: “I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!