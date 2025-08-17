Trump Melts Down Over Negative Coverage of Putin Summit Flop

President Donald Trump launched into a Sunday morning rage on the heels of negative media coverage around his flop summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Media outlets reported that Trump largely came away empty-handed from his historic Putin meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, save for a puzzling Putin lecture about eliminating “all the primary root causes” of his full-scale assault on Ukraine.

President Donald Trump walked away from his historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin with no deal in place for peace in Ukraine. SERGEY BOBYLEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a post-meeting debrief, Trump said “there’s no deal until there’s a deal.” He added, “I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and I’ll, of course, call up President Zelensky and tell them about today’s meeting. It’s ultimately up to them.”

Yet judging from the Truth Social posts he fired off first thing on Sunday, Trump appears to be feeling the pressure of having made no deal with Putin after previously positioning himself as America’s dealmaker-in-chief.

“It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me,” Trump posted. “There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!”

Doubling down on rage for breakfast, Trump added, “If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That’s why they are the FAKE NEWS!”

Ahead of his Monday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a gaggle of European reinforcements, Trump also made sure to add a plug for his long-suffering bid to be an awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. He wrote, “Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA”

Politico reported that Trump has stooped to cold-calling Norwegian diplomats to pester them about the prize, with the summit reportedly playing a large part in his campaign to put himself up for the award.

Yet even before it flopped, MAGA pundits came out and said that Trump deserves the prize regardless.