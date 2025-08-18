Trump’s Chaotic Truth Social Meltdown Hours Before High-Stakes Meeting

Donald Trump fired off a dizzying barrage of Truth Social posts on Sunday evening, raging at criticism over his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling a Democrat senator “unattractive,” and boasting about his beloved White House flags.

Trump had been active on Truth Social for most of Sunday, raging against criticism of his summit flop alongside Putin and taking aim at MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

His outrage continued into Sunday night with a flurry of topics, defending himself against the Friday meeting with the Russian president in Alaska while adding a pointed message to Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his meeting with the Ukrainian president on Monday.

In one post, Trump fumed, “The very unattractive (both inside and out!) Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said ‘Putin got everything that he wanted.’ Actually, ‘nobody got anything,’ too soon, but getting close.”

Trump also called out “stupid” people including John Bolton. “This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, [former National Security Advisor] John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so.”

Trump had apparently watched Murphy on NBC’s Meet the Press, where the Democratic senator called Friday’s meeting in Alaska “a disaster,” arguing that Trump played directly into Putin’s hands by inviting him to America.

Senator Chris Murphy has been part of Trump's Truth Social brain dump. John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn

“It was an embarrassment for the United States, it was a failure. Putin got everything he wanted,” Murphy told host Kirsten Welker on Sunday. “He wanted that photo op, he wanted to be absolved of his war crimes in front of the world.”

Trump responded by calling Murphy a “lightweight” and claimed that Putin had actually preferred the meeting take place elsewhere.

“The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a ‘major defeat’ by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States,“ Trump posted. “Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention!”

The president predicted that if the summit had been held somewhere, as Putin requested, “the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was. These people are sick!”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for their summit on the war in Ukraine, at U.S. Air Base on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. Contributor/Getty Images

Trump’s red carpet reception for Putin—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes—marked the first time the Russian dictator has set foot on U.S. soil in over a decade.

Seven minutes later, Trump posted another rant claiming that Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.”

Setting an uneasy tone for their much-anticipated talks, Trump added Ukraine should not expect a NATO membership or to reclaim Crimea from Russia.

“Remember how it started,” Trump wrote. “No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

President Donald Trump has unloaded his thoughts on Truth Social again. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump barely had time to think before firing off another post, claiming, “Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!”

Zelensky will make his second visit to the White House on Monday with a slew of European leaders including Britain’s Keir Starmer, Germany’s Friedrich Merz and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

With his mind on the future, Trump then posted, “The Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House. Actually, it is a great honor for America!!!”

After a four minute break, Trump repeated one of his favorite claims, stating, “One year ago, the United States was an almost DEAD COUNTRY. Now we are the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World, the envy of all.” He added the humble brag, “What a difference a President makes!!!”

The president really, really likes those flags. Truth Social

The presidential brain dump took a pause and also a change in direction when Trump posted, “Do the great American Flags I put up in front of both entrances of the White House look FANTASTIC, or what??? WOW, what a difference!!! President DJT.”

The two flags were installed in June, with Trump telling reporters at the time, “These are the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world.”

Trump took a brief pause before posting clips of various Fox News segments including discussion on one of the president’s favorite new distraction tactics: Obama.

Zelenksy for his part posted confirmation of his arrival in Washington on Sunday night, claiming, “We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably.”

I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025

“And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack," Zelensky wrote on X.

“Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence.