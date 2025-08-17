Trump Vows MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace ‘Will Be Fired’ in Truth Social Rampage

President Donald Trump has taken aim at MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace in a bizarre social media rant.

The drama started when 79-year-old Trump kicked off his Sunday morning with a cryptic post on Truth Social.

“Bela,” he wrote, leaving his followers to debate the meaning of the word.

In a reply, one user posted a doctored photo of Wallace with a “Karen” haircut and a red nose alongside the text, “Typhoid Mary Nicole Wallace,” “Clown news,” and “Nicole Wallace is afraid of losing her job. Get her a Waaambulance.” A fake news ticker showed the MSNBC logo alongside the word “misinformation.”

Wallace, who now hosts Deadline: White House on MSNBC, was former White House communications director under President George W. Bush.

“She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View,” Trump replied on Sunday. “She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!”

The post came after the president shared his disdain for members of the media after he met with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where he failed to secure a ceasefire.

Before the meeting on Friday, Trump firmly stated that Putin could expect “severe consequences” if he didn’t agree to end the fighting in Ukraine. But the president has since changed his tune, saying achieving peace will require territorial concessions from Ukraine. He is slated to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

“It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me,” he raged. “There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!”