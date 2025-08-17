Trump, 79, Posts Random Name in Sunday Morning Old Man Post

Terence Stamp, the actor behind the renowned Superman villain General Zod, died Sunday morning at the age of 87, according to his family. No cause of death was disclosed. “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the family told Reuters. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.” Stamp was the son of a tugboat stoker and dabbled in advertising before he won a scholarship to attend acting school. The English actor began gaining prominence in the 60s with the 1962 film Billy Budd, where he played the titular character and won a Golden Globe award for Best New Star of the Year. However, Stamp’s most famous role was General Zod, the supervillain in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman. Stamp would continue the role in Superman II released in 1980. Stamp demonstrated his range in acting afterwards, starring in films like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994, where he played the role of a transgender woman. The Oscar-nominated actor’s last movie was 2021 horror mystery film Last Night in Soho, where he played the silver-haired gentleman.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1'Superman' Star Dies at 87RIP GENERAL ZODTerence Stamp played the iconic role of General Zod in the 1978 flick.
- 2Trump, 79, Posts Random Name in Sunday Morning Old Man PostBUTTERFINGERSThe MAGA figurehead’s supporters surmised that he could have been referring to “Belarus” while others were more biblical in their interpretations.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 3Two Passengers Drown at New Carnival Cruise ResortDEADLY PARADISEInvestigation is currently underway to determine the cause of death for each case.
- 4Ex-Miss Universe Contestant Killed in Freak Car Accident'SYMBOL OF KINDNESS'“Everything was covered in blood,” her husband said.
- Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum PowderRESET BUTTONHealthletic’s colostrum is what your health has been missing.
- 5Mom, 53, Loses Arm in Freak Mini Golf AccidentLOOK OUTAdela Magaña was celebrating her son’s 13th birthday.
- 6Gal Gadot Reveals Hit HBO Series She ‘Hated’ Working OnNEVER AGAINThe “Wonder Woman” star says inappropriate behavior caused her to leave the set and never return.
- 7‘The Pitt’ Star Takes On Exciting New RoleBUSY BEEThe hit show’s star will be taking a turn behind the camera next season.
- 8Shocking Cost of Mark Zuckerberg’s Security RevealedBONKERSThe Meta billionaire’s security allocation is more than all of his peers, combined.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 9Britney Spears’ Ex-Hubby Shades Her Children’s DadOOPS! I DID IT AGAINSam Asghari seemingly made a subtle dig at Spears’ other ex, Kevin Federline.
- 10Paleontologists Discover ‘Pokémon’ Ancestor of Modern WhalesGOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALLToday’s whales are massive and mighty. Twenty-five million years ago, they were puny and freakish.
Trump, 79, Posts Random Name in Sunday Morning Old Man Post
President Donald Trump, 79, seemingly caught a case of butterfingers, posting a random “Bela” in a Truth Social post just after rage posting over negative coverage of his flop meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president’s cryptic message came just after he posted, “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT.” Nonetheless, the unclear “Bela” post still managed to rack up around 5,700 likes and 1,300 “retruths.” Some Truth Social commentators surmised that post was a precursor to his post thanking Belarus’ “POWERFUL LEADER,” President Aleksandr Lukashenko, for releasing 16 out of the 1,300 political prisoners swept up in the country’s crackdown on dissent, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. “I HOPE THE 1300 WILL SOON BE RELEASED, ALSO!” Trump added. One commentator under Trump’s post had a more biblical take on “Bela,” writing, “In this light, Bela embodies the hope inherent in God’s plan—a reminder that even amidst the darkest histories, there is potential for new beginnings and reclamation of purpose in His divine story.” Yet another commentator was less poetic, writing, “Bela! Trump has lost his mind. Stop making excuses for the old demented fool.” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification on the post.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Two Carnival Cruise passengers drowned within hours of each other at the newly opened Celebration Key resort in the Bahamas on Friday. According to a press release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the first incident occurred shortly before noon when authorities were alerted to a 79-year-old man who became “unresponsive” after snorkeling. Authorities said CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead on the vessel. Just a few hours later, a 74-year-old woman on another cruise ship was found “unresponsive” after swimming in a pool. CPR was administered, but the woman was also pronounced dead. Both victims were American nationals. RBPF said investigations are currently ongoing into the two cases. The incidents come after Carnival Cruise opened its new private port, Celebration Key, in the Bahamas on July 19. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families,” Carnival Cruise Line told People in a statement. An autopsy will be conducted on both individuals to confirm the cause of death.
A former Miss Universe Russia contestant, Kseniya Alexandrova, has died at the age of 30 on Tuesday following a freak car accident in Tver Oblast, Russia, on July 5, Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported. Alexandrova sustained severe brain injuries after an elk smashed through her car’s windshield. She was seated in the passenger seat when the animal jumped into the road. “From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” her husband told the publication. He said Alexandrova lost consciousness upon impact, adding, “Everything was covered in blood.” She had been in a coma following the accident but died due to complications from her injuries at a hospital in Moscow. The couple had married four months before the accident, per her Instagram. Alexandrova represented Russia in the 2017 Miss Universe pageant after finishing as first runner-up in Miss Russia that year. She also worked as a psychologist and graduated from Moscow Pedagogical State University. Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed her death on Instagram, calling her “a symbol of beauty, kindness, and inner strength.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As we get older, our bodies slow down their repair signals. As a result, recovery drags, energy dips, and skin, muscle, and mood may start to take a nosedive. One of the latest supplements earning praises for its ability to boost recovery, support gut health, and stabilize energy is colostrum. Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by mammals after birth and is rich in peptides and over 400 bioactive nutrients.
Though the data examining the benefits of colostrum supplementation remains inconclusive, some studies have shown that bovine colostrum (the colostrum sourced from cows) may help support repair in areas like gut lining, tissue regeneration, nutrient absorption, and metabolic balance. Anecdotally, however, the wellness world seems to swear by it, and we’ve jumped on the bandwagon.
Our current favorite colostrum supplement is Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum powder. Each batch is sourced from free-roaming cattle and third-party tested for purity and bioactivity, ensuring a concentrated mix of functional nutrients to support full-body recovery.
Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder works in three phases to build long-term resilience. In the first month, it restores the body’s frontline defenses—users say they feel clearer and less inflamed. Next, amino acids reshape the body, supporting muscle retention while reducing fat. By month three, the brand says you’ll notice more energy, focus, and improved digestion. If you’ve been curious about this buzzy supplement, Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder is a great option.
A mother of four has lost her arm after a palm tree fell on her as she was celebrating her son’s 13th birthday at a miniature golf course. Adela Magaña was sitting on a bench and watching her children play mini golf at Golf N’ Stuff in Ventura, California, when the tree fell on top of her. Magaña’s 22-year-old son told the VC Star, “I heard a screeching sound—like a branch breaking. I thought nothing of it, but then I heard a big old thump, and people were running toward my mom.” Magaña’s husband, Amando, and two other men lifted the 40-foot tree off her and the family worked to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, her nerves and blood vessels were too damaged, and doctors were forced to amputate her right arm just below the shoulder. The 53-year-old is now in recovery. Her daughter told the VC Star, ”She’s not able to talk, but she’s able to nod her head. She has a long journey ahead of her.”
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed why she never returned to the hit HBO series she appeared in for just a single episode. Speaking with the Israeli publication Mako, Gadot answered a series of personal questions from a group of amateur journalists on the autism spectrum—who weren’t afraid to get deep. “What I hated and didn’t enjoy at all was being on Entourage‚” Gadot said when asked what event in her career she would like to erase. “Someone there behaved inappropriately,” she continued. While Gadot didn’t elaborate on the comment, her description of the events are severe: “It got to the point where I left the set and stopped working with them.” In 2009, Gadot featured in the second episode of season six of the multi-Emmy-winning series starring Adrian Grenier and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg. Her character, Lisa, accompanies Grenier’s character to a film premiere. While the episode was positively received by critics, Gadot never reprised her role. Now we know why.
Not content with already starring in and helping to produce The Pitt, Noah Wyle is adding another feather to his cap and taking a seat in the director’s chair in the next season of the hit medical drama. Wyle shared the news while appearing on a panel at the inaugural Televerse 2025 festival alongside his co-stars, telling the audience about season two, which is currently filming, “We are just about finished with episode five. We start episode six on Tuesday,” which is the episode Wyle will direct. ”I feel prepped, which is what you want to feel," said the six-time Emmy nominee. “This has been such an amazing experience for me, all the way down the line.” While Wyle hasn’t directed on The Pitt before, he has previously directed episodes of Falling Skies, The Librarians, and Leverage: Redemption. Season two of The Pitt, which just scored 13 Emmy nominations, will premiere in January 2026 on HBO Max.
Mark Zuckerberg isn’t taking any chances. The tech billionaire’s security cost more than $27 million in 2024, up from $24 million the year before. That’s more than all of his peers combined: $3.5 million for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, $1.6 million for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, $1.4 million for Apple CEO Tim Cook, and $6.8 million for Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. Elon Musk only got a security allocation of $500,000 from Tesla. Altogether, if you add up how much Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks spent to safeguard their CEOs last year, it all equals around $7 million or 26 percent less than what Meta spent on their big boss. Zuckerberg has been the target of public controversy, with critics slamming his contributions to President Donald Trump’s campaign, his polarizing AI projects, and his ownership of a vast amount of land in Hawaii. Zuckerberg’s net worth stands at nearly $270 billion. Executives across the U.S. have spent more money on protection since the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
Britney Spears’ ex might be a little toxic. Her former husband, Sam Asghari, subtly dissed the ex before him, Kevin Federline, who’s publishing a memoir with the hot gossip about his relationship with Spears. Asghari shaded Federline, the father of Spears’ kids, by claiming Saturday that he was “a professional farther,” telling TMZ Saturday that Federline’s memoir “would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father.” Federline’s book, You Thought You Knew, reveals the story of “fame, fatherhood, and the private cost of public life” during his 2005 to 2007 marriage to Spears. The two share two sons with Spears: Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18. Federline, 47, called the book “intimate” and “transparent” and said that he “dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule” while simultaneously becoming a good father for his kids “as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence.” Due to the turbulence, Federline brought his sons to live with him and his new wife, Victoria Prince. But in December 2024, Spears posted that she hadn’t seen her youngest in “2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!” Spears and Asghari split in 2024.
Researchers have named a bizarre, prehistoric species of whale discovered on a beach in Australia. Janjucetus dullardi “might have looked for all the world like some weird kind of mash-up between a whale, a seal, and a Pokémon,” according to Erich Fitzgerald, a senior paleontologist at Museums Victoria Research Institute who co-authored the paper on the discovery. Measuring less than ten feet and roaming the oceans around 25 million years ago, the underwater beasts would have boasted bulbous eyes the size of tennis balls, razor-sharp teeth, and a pointed snout. Fitzgerald adds they may also even have had “tiny little nubbins of legs just projecting as stumps from the wall of the body.” The first specimen, comprising a partial skull with ear bones and teeth, was found in 2019 by amateur fossil hunter Ross Dullard, a school principal after whom the species has now been named. Dullard says he plans to host a fossil party to celebrate the naming over the weekend. “That’s taken my concentration for six years,” he said. “I’ve had sleepless nights. I’ve dreamt about this whale.”