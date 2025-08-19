Grammy-winning rock musician Jack White has lashed out at Donald Trump for the “disgusting” way he has transformed the “historic” White House.

The rock star posted a photo on his Instagram account on Monday night featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump sitting in the Oval Office, surrounded by gold-framed paintings, gold trinkets, and trophies.

The outspoken White claimed the Oval Office now resembled “a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too.”

US musician Jack White is not a fan of Trump's decor. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

The musician, who called Trump an “obvious fascist” and a “wannabe dictator” after he won the 2024 election, continued to slate the president in his latest post.

“Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?,” White said. “A gold plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history.”

The former White Stripes front man made sure to praise Zelensky, closing his caption with the comment: “Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit.”

The post came after Trump’s highly publicized meeting with the Ukrainian president alongside a host of European leaders to discuss ways of ending the Ukraine war.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Donald Trump can't stop gilding the Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Metal tables and chairs along with yellow umbrellas decorate the paved-over lawn of the White House Rose Garden. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump’s changes to the White House have included replacing the lawn in the Rose Garden with paving and an influx of gold items including gold cherubs from his Mar-a-Lago estate, gold vases, gold urns, gold picture frames, and a gold “Trump” crest over the door leading into the historic building.

Decor aside, White has clashed with Trump in the past. Last November, White dropped a copyright infringement lawsuit after Trump used his song “Seven Nation Army” in a political video. The White Stripes hit was used to soundtrack Trump boarding a plane during campaign stops.

“Don’t even think about using my music you fascists,” White wrote in a fiery Instagram post responding to the video. “Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)”

The presidential seal and the circle of stars that surround it on the ceiling of the U.S. President Donald Trump's Oval Office are now painted gold at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Musicians Jack and Meg White of the White Stripes in 2004. Getty

Trump had also used Beyoncé’s “Freedom” in another campaign video last year without getting permission.

His lengthy Instagram post after Trump’s election win left no doubt of where he stood on the new president.

“Trump won the popular vote. End of story. Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in,” White said.

“He’s not one of you and can’t cite one verse of Jesus’ teachings, Immigrants? He wants you out. Veterans? He’s a draft dodger... Working class Americans? He doesn’t give a damn how much you’re struggling. Women? You know exactly what he thinks of you. Dying on the stretcher from a miscarriage of your rapist’s pregnancy? Oh well, too bad.”