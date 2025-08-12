Trump Gives MIA Ivanka New White House Gig

President Donald Trump has found his daughter a job in the White House again—this time as Ultimate Fighting Championship planner.

Ivanka Trump, 43, has largely missed out on the action during her father’s second term, after serving as a senior adviser during his first stint in office.

Now, the president, 79, is bringing her back into the fold, UFC CEO Dana White has revealed. Ivanka will be working alongside her father to organize the first UFC fight on White House grounds.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have avoided the political spotlight since their four-year stints as senior advisors in the first Trump administration. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

“When [Trump] called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this,’” White said on CBS Mornings Tuesday. “So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings.”

Trump, a longtime UFC fan, and his eldest daughter have sat cage-side at multiple fights, and the president has teased the possibility of hosting one at the White House for months.

White, 56, said he spoke to Trump about the plans on Monday evening and announced that the fight will be held on July 4, 2026, to kick off a yearlong celebration for the United States’ 250th birthday.

President Donald Trump is a longtime UFC fan and has forged a useful friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, who reportedly played a key role in helping him reach millions of young male voters in 2024. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

“It is definitely going to happen,” said White, a devoted supporter of the president who played a key role in helping him reach millions of young male voters in 2024. A person familiar with the White House’s planning confirmed the event, according to CBS News.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Ivanka’s reported new role as event planner marks her return to her father’s political orbit after a three-year hiatus.

Ivanka campaigned for Trump when he first launched his White House bid in 2016, and served as a senior advisor from 2017 to the end of his first term in 2021, leading the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also served as a senior advisor.

But when Trump announced that he was running for president again in 2022, the mother of three chose not to get involved.

Speaking on the Him & Her podcast a few days before her father’s second inauguration in January, she revealed, “I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the June wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

Ivanka added, “I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.”

So, while her father made waves with his global trade wars and faced fallout from his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, she’s stayed above the fray, enjoying life at elite gatherings like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice.