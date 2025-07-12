Trump’s ‘Bada**’ White House UFC Bash Will Be VIP Only

Dana White has dropped new details about what President Donald Trump’s proposed White House Fight Night could look like.

Speaking to the Full Send podcast, the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO is already predicting that the fight is likely to be the most popular pay-per-view event in the organization’s history.

But far from the open-armed welcome into America’s iconic seat of power, the fight is gearing up to be a private spectacle for hand-selected elites.

According to White, Trump has expressed a desire to increase public access to the White House. “He wants the American people to enjoy the White House,” White said. “This is our place.”

Yet, the logistics of hosting such an event almost demand that no regular Joe will be able to see it in person.

“I don’t even know how many people can get in,” White said. “Not to mention the fact that Secret Service isn’t going to let a lot of people come do this. Everybody’s going to have to have background checks.”

“I don’t even think we’ll sell tickets to that event. It’ll all be comp tickets.”

Still, White understands the spectacle of the event Trump announced last week to celebrate America 250 in what appeared to be a surprise even to the UFC head.

“We probably texted four or five times that day, [President Trump] never told me he was going to announce it,” White said. “This is not even a once-in a-lifetime event. This is a 100 percent once-ever”.

For “whoever actually gets to be there live,” the event will be a “unique, amazing experience,” White promised. “While the fight’s happening and we’re filming, one whole side of the backdrop will be the White House, and then the other side will be the Washington Monument.”

As to who might be fighting on the card, White teased a number of legendary fighters. Most notably, he believes Conor McGregor could make an appearance. The Irish superstar has not fought since 2021 after a number of health and legal issues following sexual assault allegations.

Donald made his announcement on the morning of the Fourth of July, I called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon. I’ll just leave it at that. America! Now that tickles my pickle. https://t.co/wDydycPNic — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2025

Jon Jones, the former heavyweight champion who announced his retirement last month, was all but confirmed for the fight by White, who said he was “back in the [drug-testing] pool” following Trump’s UFC decision. Tom Aspinall, the current UFC heavyweight champ who Jones never fought, would be White’s “dream card” for the White House showdown.