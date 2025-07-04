Donald Trump Wants a UFC Fight on the Grounds of the White House

Mixed martial arts aficionado President Donald Trump wants to turn the White House into the Fight House.

On Thursday, the president revealed his dream of staging a 25,000-capacity UFC smackdown on the hallowed grounds of the White House. The president flagged the fight club concept as part of his Salute to America speech in Iowa, where he explained that national parks and other historic sites were planning special events in honor of America’s 250th birthday celebrations in 2026.

He then added, “And I even think we’re going to have a UFC... Does anybody watch UFC and the great Dana White?”

Donald Trump and his close pal, UFC CEO Dana White last month. Frank Franklin II/Pool via REUTERS Frank Franklin II/via REUTERS

The MAGA masses started laughing, but the president was not joking about his UFC D.C. plans. “We’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump continued. “Think of this: on the grounds of the White House.”

He continued, “We have a lot of land there. We’re going to build a little... Dana’s great, one of a kind. We’re going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people.”

Trump said there would be “professional events, some amateur events” but insisted “the UFC fight is gonna be a big deal.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the plans were real, saying the president is “dead serious.”

The president is a regular fixture at the Ultimate Fighting Championship matches, where he’s regularly accompanied by his friend of 25 years, UFC president and CEO Dana White. He was spotted at a fight last month in Newark alongside Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson.

In April, Trump attended a UFC event in Miami with former “First Buddy” Elon Musk, who took his young son X along for a front-row view of the battle.

U.S President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and his son look on during the UFC 314 in April. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Nathan Howard/REUTERS

White introduced the 79-year-old at the final night of last year’s Republican National Convention.

“Nobody in the Trump campaign has ever told me what to say,” White insisted. “I’m nobody’s puppet.”