President Donald Trump and Elon Musk arrived in Miami on Air Force One on Saturday in order to attend the evening’s UFC fights with a number of cabinet members.

Video footage shows the pair, along with Musk’s son X, disembarking from the president’s plane just before 9 p.m. They will be joined at Miami’s Kaseya Center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The main event Saturday night will see Australian Alexander Volkanovski face off against Brazilian Diego Lopes for the featherweight title, with lightweights Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett also set to compete.

Trump last attended a UFC event in November 2024, soon after the election, where he was met with thunderous applause as he appeared at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309.

Many online were quick to point out how much downtime the president manages to find amidst an economic crisis caused by his own policies, with one X user writing, “After golfing, Donald Trump is going to #UFC314. Our tax dollars hard at work.”

Several MMA fans were also critical of Trump’s scheduled appearance, with one fan posting, “I can’t wait to have political propaganda shoved down our throats during the UFC card while MMA fans gobble it up.” UFC CEO Dana White is a known friend of Trump’s.

Others pointed out that Trump was using Air Force One at taxpayers’ expense to travel from West Palm Beach to Miami and back again, a 70-mile trip each way that could otherwise have been a one-hour drive. Trump is expected to fly back to Palm Beach late Saturday evening.