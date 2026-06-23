Vain Trump’s Bizarre Haircut Habit Is Revealed

Donald Trump has to take matters into his own hands when he decides his hair is getting out of control, according to a new book.

The vain 80-year-old president, whose distinctive bouffant hairstyle has defied logic and gravity for years, reportedly has one of his closest aides carry a pair of scissors at all times in case he needs to trim the back of his hair.

The detail about Trump’s grooming routine is included in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Donald Trump has sported a strange, 4-in-1 style haircut for years. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“Trump had every comfort close at hand. His longtime aide and personal valet, Walt Nauta (who bore the title director of Oval Office operations), would carry around not just the usual personal items—makeup, hairspray, Tic Tacs—but also scissors so that Trump could snip his hair when he found that it was getting too long in the back, poking over his collar,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

According to the book, Nauta—one of Trump’s co-defendants in the classified documents case who was accused of obstructing federal efforts to retrieve sensitive materials from Mar-a-Lago—also had other grooming responsibilities while working alongside the president.

Those duties included always keeping a steamer nearby to “iron out the creases” in Trump’s suit while the president wore it.

Trump once even “offered Nauta’s steaming services” to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who resigned from office on Monday.

Walt Nauta was given a White House role by Trump months after the federal classified documents case was thrown out. Kent Nishimura/Reuters

This is not the first time Trump’s unusual hair-cutting habits have been revealed in a book.

In 2021, Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary and chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, published her memoir I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was highly critical of the president’s first term.

It was revealed in 2017 that Donald Trump had been using hair loss treatment for years. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

In one section, Grisham described how Trump sometimes cut his own hair using “a huge pair of scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties.”

Elsewhere in the book, Grisham recounted a conversation Trump had with Gen. Mark Milley about the design of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

“It doesn’t look right. I have an eye for aesthetics,” Trump said before running his hands through his comb-over and joking, “Can’t you tell?”