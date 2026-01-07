Hair Expert Offers Theory on Why Trump’s Hair Looks Pink

One hair expert has a possible explanation for why President Donald Trump’s hair appeared curiously pink during a rambling speech on Tuesday.

London-based hairstylist Gustav Fouche told the Daily Mail that the pinkish hue of Trump’s hair during his speech at the former John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, “could be related to toning.” Trump was speaking at a House GOP member retreat when his rosy locks stole the show.

“To achieve a silver or lighter blonde look, violet tones are often added to neutralise yellow,” Fouche explained. “However, if too much violet is used or it’s left on slightly too long, it can shift the color and make the hair appear pinkish rather than cool or neutral.”

Trump, 79, is no stranger to modifying his mane with different products.

His daughter, Ivanka, previously told author Michael Wolff that Trump used Just for Men hair dye to stave off grey hairs.

“The longer it was left on, the darker it got,” Wolff wrote in his 2018 book, Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House. “Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color.”

Fouche added that Trump’s new hairdo could also be due to a few other factors unrelated to his hair product usage.

“One common reason is lighting,” the hairstylist said. “Overhead or stage lighting (especially warmer-toned lights) can cast a pinkish or warm reflection onto light or silver hair.”

“Another factor could be colour reflection from the surroundings,” he continued. “For example, if there’s a red backdrop or flag behind him and strong lighting hitting that area, the reflected light can bounce back onto the hair and create a subtle pink or warm tint.”

Internet users couldn’t ignore Trump’s fluffy ‘do as he ranted about everything from abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s dance moves to transgender athletes at a meeting aimed at establishing the GOP agenda for 2026.

“Donald Trump is unwell & should be removed. And WHY IS HIS HAIR PINK TODAY?” an X user wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Another said, “Donald Trump mocked over his new cotton candy pink hair and extra shiny orange spray tan during Kennedy Center speech,” while a third added, “It is just me or does Trump’s hair look like ‘old lady pink.’”

Wolff clarified on The Daily Beast Podcast in June that Trump’s hairstyle is always intentional and meant to attract as much attention as possible.

“He looks that way because he thinks that’s an effective way to look,” Wolff said.

Wolff also referred to a passage from Stormy Daniels’s book Full Disclosure, where the porn star described Trump’s obsession with his hairstyle during their alleged 2006 relationship, which Trump has continually denied.