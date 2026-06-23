Heartbroken Trump’s Lonely Plea to Young Woman Revealed

President Donald Trump bragged to his staffers that the adoring young female aide who is constantly by his side loves him as much as his wife and kids, and will “never leave” him.

The president’s personal assistant Natalie Harp, who is in her mid-30s, is part of an increasingly small group of Trump loyalists with direct access to the 80-year-old president.

The former conservative TV anchor follows Trump around the White House fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting Truth Social posts, earning herself the nickname “the human printer.”

Natalie Harp, pictured here with the president in 2019, has supported Donald Trump since his first term in office. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

She was also one of the few aides to have championed Trump’s gold-plated Oval Office makeover, according to the new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

“As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel,” they wrote. “When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight.”

The book recounts how Harp has stood by Trump for years, including his scandal-ridden post-presidency and his madcap return to office.

President Trump’s Oval Office makeover was on display during a visit with King Charles. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

When Trump was in quasi-exile at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Harp joined him on the golf course and supplied him with a stream of positive news stories and social media comments.

She also wrote Trump adoring letters that she left in his personal spaces, including one that read, “You are all that matters to me.”

The situation was so bizarre that Trump’s future chief of staff Susie Wiles asked herself, “Where am I?” according to Haberman and Swan.

The adoring letters unnerved people in Trump’s orbit to the point that the Secret Service considered Harp a “potential danger to herself as well as the president,” Michael Wolff reported in his 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

Trump, however, not only dismissed those concerns but appeared to revel in the adoration.

During the early months of his second term, he began telling his staff that Harp—whom he called “Nah-ta-lee,” using a French pronunciation—“was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids,” according to Regime Change.

Future White House chief of staff Susie Wiles landed at Mar-a-Lago in 2021 and asked herself, “Where am I?” Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“All of you will go off and make money,” he would tell his other staffers. “She’ll never leave me.”

Several months later, “Nah-ta-lee” was there to help him weather his explosive falling out with billionaire Elon Musk.

During the early months of Trump’s return to office, Musk spearheaded DOGE, the administration’s secretive initiative to shrink the federal government, only to later turn on Trump over his “big beautiful” spending bill.

Natalie Harp (right) is known as the “human printer” because she follows Trump around with a portable printer and battery pack. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

According to Regime Change, Trump appeared almost pensive when he saw Musk’s X.com post calling the bill—which cut electric vehicle subsidies—“a disgusting abomination.”

“They always leave me,” the president said after several beats. “They always do this. This is why I can’t have friends.”

Then he said, “Natalie, get me my phone,” using his French pronunciation.

He tried calling Musk twice, but both times it went to voicemail.

Natalie Harp was there when President Trump realized his former “first buddy” Elon Musk had turned on him over a spending bill. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“He never doesn’t take my calls,” Trump said, looking distraught.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Since passing his massive spending bill in summer 2025, the president had suffered a series of legislative defeats.

Republicans in Congress voted to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, used budget maneuvers to kill the president’s “anti-weaponization” slush fund, rejected a mammoth $1 billion security bill for Trump’s White House ballroom vanity project, refused to fire the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, and failed to garner enough votes to pass widespread voting restrictions.

Natalie Harp was reportedly the driving force behind Trump’s Truth Social post depicting himself as Jesus Christ, which he later took down. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Earlier this month, Politico’s Playbook reported that Trump was “frustrated with everyone, from his own team to the Senate.”

Sources said Harp, however, remained one of the few people who could reach the president directly, giving her increased access and influence in the White House.

She has frustrated other Trump insiders by enabling his unhinged late-night Truth Social rampages, The Wall Street Journal reported in May.