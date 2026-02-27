CNN Anchor Forced to Break the News He’s Getting a MAGA Boss

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported Thursday the uncomfortable news that Netflix dropped its bid to buy the network’s parent company, effectively handing CNN to the MAGA-friendly owner of Paramount.

CEO David Ellison, the son of centibillionaire Larry Ellison, has been leading the overhaul of CBS News to appeal to conservative audiences, and now he’s on track to do the same to what is perhaps Donald Trump’s most hated network.

On The Lead, Tapper, 56, introduced the topic by noting that it “affects everybody I‘m looking at right now in the studio.”

“Paramount has submitted a superior offer, according to Warner Bros. Discovery‘s board. As I‘ve noted, Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN,” said Tapper, who has been at the network since 2012.

Ellison, the chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp., was Sen. Lindsey Graham's guest at Tuesday's State of the Union. His company has won out on its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter, who has been with the network since 2013 (apart from a two-year-period), then weighed in.

“In this corporate tug of war, it seems Netflix has suddenly let go of the rope,” he said.

“There‘s a lot, of course, that could still happen here,” he continued, citing regulatory hurdles, “but the big news this afternoon is that Paramount suddenly is in a much stronger position to take over CNN and the rest of the Warner Bros. Discovery company, which includes HBO and the Warner Bros. movie studio and all those other assets.”

Tapper and Stelter discuss Netflix dropping its bid for CNN's parent company. Tapper has been with the network since 2012, and Stelter since 2013, apart from a break from 2022 to 2024. CNN

Netflix’s decision to back down comes two days after Paramount upped its bid from $30 to $31 per share. While Netflix’s bid was only for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service and film studio, Paramount was after everything.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Thursday that the bidding war has increased the conglomerate’s value eight times.

He added, per CNN, that the company has “thus far achieved a 63% increase in value versus the first offer received in September, delivering significant value for WBD shareholders throughout the process.”

“Our focus has and always will be maximizing value and certainty while mitigating downside risks,” he continued, “and the board will evaluate any proposal against that standard, with the objective of delivering the best deal for our shareholders.”