CNN Backs Kaitlan Collins After Controversial Trump Town Hall
‘WORLD CLASS’
As CNN faces heat for allowing Donald Trump its platform to spew more lies—and insult both E. Jean Carroll and town hall host Kaitlan Collins—the outlet is doubling down on its decision, issuing a statement backing Collins for the “tough” interview Wednesday night. In response to critics, including, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CNN said: “Tonight Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist. She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she followed up and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as the Republican frontrunner. That is CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.” Collins had other supporters, including The New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, who said that Collins was “in an impossible position but did a heroic job of fact-checking Trump throughout the town hall. No easy task given how many factually untrue things he said in such a short time. Collins is a true pro and showed what a stellar journalist she is.” On Truth Social afterwards, Trump posted: “Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight. The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. Thank you!”