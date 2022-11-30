CNN Boss Chris Licht to Staff: Heads Up, Layoffs Starting Today
‘DIFFICULT TIME’
The penny-pinching at CNN continues. A month after warning staff that layoffs were coming as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery looks to slash 1,000 jobs by the end of the year, CNN chief Chris Licht sent a memo on Wednesday informing staff that the cuts have begun. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” Licht wrote in the email, which was obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast. “Tomorrow, we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details on these changes.” Adding that it “will be a difficult time for everyone,” Licht stated that those impacted will be informed via an in-person meeting or Zoom. “Let’s take care of each other this week,” he concluded. Licht’s brief tumultuous tenure at CNN has already been tumultuous. Besides implementing cost-cutting measures that included the dismantling of CNN’s brand-new streaming service, Licht has also carried out sweeping programming changes while cutting ties with several high-profile CNN personalities.