CNN Data Guru Gives Dems an Ominous Warning on Deported Dad

CNN data guru Harry Enten revealed that most American voters want to deport all undocumented immigrants, as Democrats continue to fight for a wrongfully deported Maryland dad to be returned from El Salvador.

Enten said on CNN News Central Thursday that President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration is popular among voters, with 56 percent saying they want to deport all undocumented immigrants in 2025, compared to 38 percent at the start of Trump’s first term in 2016.

“This is an area where Donald Trump wants to focus because the bottom line is this is an area in which the American people, at least the bare majority of them, seem to like what he’s doing,” Enten said.

And the numbers support his claims.

Enten said they demonstrate that more “Americans like where we’re going on immigration policy under Donald Trump, which is very different from where we were under Joe Biden.”

Back in December, when Biden was still in office, 62 percent of American voters believed that the country was on the wrong track with immigration policy, with only 14 percent thinking it was on the right track.

But jump ahead to April and in a sudden “big switcheroo,” 45 percent of American voters say the country is on the right track, compared to 42 percent who say the contrary.

Trump’s net approval on immigration policy among voters has also increased over time, going from negative 12 points in April 2017 before rising to the positives in April of this year.

“The American people have come a long way on this issue, much closer to Donald Trump,” Enten explained.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s detainment in El Salvador, which the Trump administration has admitted was a mistake, has not managed to sway enough voters on their stance on immigration, as seen by Trump’s increase in approval ratings.

Though Democrats have been pushing for Abrego Garcia’s return, the administration has continued to defend their actions against him, claiming without evidence that he was part of the MS-13 gang.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, also stood by the administration’s decision to keep Abrego Garcia in CECOT.

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? Of course I’m not going to do it,” he told reporters in the Oval Office Monday.

Yet the Supreme Court unanimously ruled April 10 that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was unlawful and that the administration needed to help “facilitate” his return.

In response, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held a press conference Tuesday denouncing the demands to bring Abrego Garcia back home.

“Many in this country care more about this quote, unquote Maryland father, illegal alien MS-13 gang member, than a Maryland mother, and an American citizen who was brutally murdered at the hands of a different illegal alien,” she said.

The American citizen in question is Rachel Morin, who was murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in 2023 and has no relation to Abrego Garcia.

Leavitt brought Morin’s mother, Patty, to the White House briefing Wednesday to remind the public of her daughter’s death in an effort to gain support for Abrego Garcia’s deportation.

Leavitt also called out Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen for his visit to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia’s return.

“President Trump and our administration will not rest until every single highly illegal alien is removed from our country,” she said.