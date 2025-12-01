CNN Data Guru Breaks Down ‘Disaster’ Trump Poll

Trump is trending downward.

Gallup’s newest poll regarding President Donald Trump’s approval rating could be a “disaster” for Republicans if it remains through the mid-term elections, CNN’s Harry Enten signaled on Monday.

The latest Gallup poll shows Trump’s job approval rating at 36 percent—its lowest ever since his first term nadir of 34 percent, which occurred immediately following the January 6 Capitol riots.

“Look at this, in January, Donald Trump’s net approval rating: not too bad, not too great. It was at minus one point, right within the margin of error, breaking even,“ Enten said on CNN News Central, speaking with anchor Sara Sidner. “But look at this now, negative 24 points. Way, way down!”

Gallup's latest poll shows Trump's approval rating down 23 points since January. Gallup

“We’re talking about a drop of over 20 points in the wrong direction for the president of the United States. Minus 24 points, that’s a 23-point move in the incorrect direction if you’re the president,” Enten continued. “It matches the trend that we’ve seen with other polls—that is, Donald Trump hitting his low for the second term.”

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had his “highest Poll Numbers, ever,” despite the opposite ringing true.

Currently on The New York Times’ polling aggregator, Trump’s average disapproval rating is 55 percent, and every tracked pollster predicts that Democrats will recapture control of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

Even Trump’s “favorite pollster,” the conservative McLaughlin and Associates, warned that Republicans are rapidly losing support from independent voters.

Enten went on to compare Trump’s second term to other two-term presidents, of which Trump’s low approval rating compared most similarly to disgraced president Richard Nixon.

“The only one who’s worse, either among Republicans or Democrats at this point of their second term, is Richard Nixon. And of course, Richard Nixon had to wave adios, amigos, goodbye, less than a year after this poll was taken,” Enten said. “He was at minus 36 points. Trump at minus 24 points. That beats, or is worse, I should say, beats in the wrong direction, George W. Bush, minus 19 points.

“But again, it also is worse than Harry S. Truman. It’s worse than Lyndon Baines Johnson. It’s worse than Barack Obama. It’s worse than Bill Clinton,” he added. “Anywhere you look, this is the second worst for a president of either party at this point in their second term, dating all the way back since the 1940s.”