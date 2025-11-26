Every Pollster in America Agrees America Hates Trump

President Donald Trump got a nasty Thanksgiving surprise as it emerged every pollster in America has him underwater on job approval.

On Wednesday, having jetted off to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays, Trump, 79, claimed on Truth Social: “I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record-setting investments being made in America, they should only go up.”

But the same morning, it was reported that the opposite appears to be true—and that the president has an average disapproval rating of 55 percent, according to The New York Times’ polling aggregator, as reported by Newsweek.

In comparison, just 41 percent approve of his performance.

A new poll by J.L. Partners, conducted between November 19-20, found that 49 percent disapproved of Trump, while 41 percent approved. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.

That’s a major slump from its previous poll, conducted in mid-October, which showed Trump with a 46 percent approval rating.

Trump spoke to the media aboard Air Force One on November 25, 2025 en route to Florida. The Trumps are traveling to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Pete Marovich/Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Even Rasmussen Reports—a pollster said to be supportive of Republican candidates that The New York Times does not aggregate—shows Trump with a negative approval rating.

Its latest poll, conducted between November 12 and 20 on 3,000 registered voters, shows that 51 percent disapprove of Trump, while 46 percent approve. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percent.

The Daily Beast contacted the White House for comment. They declined to comment, but one official told the Beast that, in the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump continued to post stronger second-term job approval ratings than both Obama and Bush did at the same point.