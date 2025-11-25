Bombshell Poll Hits Trump With a Major Midterm Warning

A majority of Latino voters, a key demographic, is becoming increasingly critical of Donald Trump’s performance as president, according to a new survey.

The respected Pew Research Center poll found that 70 percent of Latinos disapprove of Trump’s job performance, and 65 percent disapprove of his immigration tactics.

The Pew poll is a damning indicator of how voters could turn on Trump in his turbulent second term as immigration raids and inflation play out across the country.

Donald Trump saw a significant shift in Latino support at the 2024 election. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“There’s no doubt that if people draw the connections to a particular administration or political party, this could have some political implications in coming elections,” Mark Lopez, director of Pew’s Race and Ethnicity Research, told Reuters.

The results from Latino respondents, who make up roughly one in five Americans, may signal problems ahead for the GOP.

Trump made significant gains among Latino and Hispanic voters in the 2024 election. He received 48 percent support from Latino voters in 2024, up from 36 percent in 2020 and 28 percent in 2016, according to Pew analysis.

But the new poll, of 4,923 Latino adults, shows that even among Trump-voting Latinos, his approval dropped from 93 percent in February to 81 percent.

A total of 61 percent believe Trump’s economic policies have made conditions worse for Latinos, and 68 percent of Latinos say their situation in the U.S. has gotten worse since last year. It is the first time in nearly two decades of Pew’s Hispanic surveys that a majority say their situation has deteriorated.

More than three-quarters, 78 percent, also believe the Trump administration’s policies—including mass deportation plans—harm Hispanics, with 55 percent expressing grave concern about their place in the U.S. because of the president’s agenda.

The poll found that 49 percent of Latino voters also fear the nation’s economy will worsen over the next year. John McDonnell/Getty Images

The poll also found that 52 percent of respondents worry “a lot” or “some” that the Trump administration could deport them, a family member, or a close friend. This is up from 42 percent in March.

The GOP is already facing an uphill battle to retain control of the House in the 2026 midterms due to its razor-thin majority. Historically, the ruling party suffers substantial losses in midterm elections.

There has also been speculation that Democrats could flip the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 53-seat majority to the Democrats’ 47, including two independents who caucus with them.